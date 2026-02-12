JOBS REPORT BEATS EXPECTATIONS YET AGAIN
KEY MESSAGE: The January jobs report once again beat expectations, proving the “experts” wrong and showing that President Trump’s America First policies are working.
The latest jobs report shattered expectations again, adding 130,000 new jobs in January, nearly doubling expectations as wages continue to grow and more Americans enter the workforce.
January’s job report beat economists’ expectations by 60,000 jobs.
33,000 construction jobs were added in January.
Economist Perter St Onge: “It was a blockbuster report.
Under President Trump, 100% of job growth is in the private sector and the economy has added hundreds of thousands of private sector jobs since he took office.
Between January and December 2025, two million native-born Americans have gained employment, while 662,000 foreign-born workers have lost employment.
Since President Trump took office, private sector jobs gains are through the roof as federal government employment continues to decline.
Economist Stephen Moore: “Private sector employment is growing, and public sector jobs are shrinking. That’s exactly what we want to see…And by the way, this is the exact opposite of what we saw under Biden.”
The unemployment rate fell to 4.3% down from 4.4% in the previous month.
The January jobs report showed Americans’ average hourly earnings are up 3.7% from a year ago.
Real wages are on track to rise by 4.2%, outpacing inflation.
Private sector workers are on track to see a real wage gain of $1,100 — gaining back some of the purchasing power they lost under Biden.
President Trump and Republicans in Congress have worked to lower costs and slash taxes by passing the Working Families Tax Cuts (the One Big Beautiful Bill), which will save or create up to 7.4 million jobs over the next four years.
President Trump and Republicans are reversing the economic damage caused by Joe Biden and the Democrats.
