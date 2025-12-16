JOBS REPORT BEATS EXPECTATIONS YET AGAIN
KEY MESSAGE: The November jobs report once again beat expectations, proving the “experts” wrong and showing that President Trump’s America First policies are working.
The latest jobs report shattered expectations again, adding 64,000 new jobs in November as wages grow and more Americans enter the workforce.
November’s job report beat economists’ expectations by nearly 20,000 jobs.
The health care sector added 46,000 jobs, accounting for more than 70% of the total increase.
28,000 construction jobs were added in November.
Since President Trump took office, every single job created has been in the private sector and gone to a native-born Americans.
Nearly 700,000 private sector jobs have been created during President Trump’s second term.
Since August, the private sector has added 225,000 jobs.
Since September, the federal government has shed 168,000 jobs.
Americans’ average hourly earnings are up 3.5% from a year ago.
Real wages are on track to rise by 4.2% in the first full year of the Trump administration, outpacing inflation.
President Trump and Republicans in Congress have worked to lower costs and slash taxes by passing the Working Families Tax Cuts (the One Big Beautiful Bill), which will save or create up to 7.4 million jobs over the next four years.
The Atlanta Fed is projecting a blockbuster 4.2% economic growth in the third quarter. That means more jobs and higher incomes for Americans.
President Trump and Republicans are reversing the economic damage caused by Joe Biden and the Democrats, building a stronger tomorrow for all Americans.
