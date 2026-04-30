Join SDGOP in Rapid City for the 2026 South Dakota Republican State Convention.

Fellow South Dakota Republicans,

As your National Committeewoman, I’m excited to invite you to the 2026 South Dakota Republican State Convention, June 25–27 in Rapid City. This is where our party unites, nominates candidates, and prepares to win big in November.

**Who Can Attend?**

The convention is open to all registered Republicans and supporters. While official delegates chosen at the county level will vote on nominations and platform issues, you don’t need to be a delegate to participate. Guests are welcome to register and experience the energy firsthand. Whether you’re a seasoned activist, attending for the first time, or just getting involved, there’s room for everyone.

**What’s There for Guests?**

Even if you’re not voting on the floor, there’s plenty to enjoy:

- keynote speeches and candidate forums

- Networking with leaders from across the state

- BBQ with live music, prayer breakfasts, evening receptions, and a formal banquet

- Vendor hall and breakout sessions on the issues that matter

- The perfect opportunity to explore the Black Hills—Mount Rushmore, Custer State Park, and more—just minutes away.

Make it a family weekend or a quick getaway. The blend of politics and Rapid City’s beauty makes this event unforgettable.

**The Exciting Parts**

As conservatives gather, there will be impactful speeches, great music, and a lively atmosphere. It’s motivating and inspiring, and a valuable opportunity to prepare for the upcoming campaigns.

**The Serious Business**

Delegates will nominate candidates for key statewide offices (including the Attorney General and the Secretary of State), adopt our state platform, and pass resolutions that guide the party’s direction.

**Why You Should Attend?**

State conventions are the foundation of a strong party. At these conventions, grassroots Republicans shape our platform, select our nominees, elect party leadership, and build the relationships that win elections. Your presence—whether as a delegate or a guest—directly strengthens our unity, clarity, and ability to deliver victories for conservative values in South Dakota.

South Dakota stays red because we stay engaged. Don’t miss your chance to be part of it.

Visit convention.sdgop.com for additional details and to register. Book your room early.

I look forward to seeing you in Rapid City!

For God, family, and country,

Heidi Engelhart

Republican National Committeewoman, South Dakota

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com

Heidi@SDGOP