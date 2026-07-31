It’s the Summer of Socialism
Socialism’s growing influence inside the Democrat Party can no longer be written off as a fringe movement. Socialist candidates are gaining power, Democrat voters are embracing their ideas, and party leaders are struggling to distance themselves from this toxic platform that threatens Americans’ freedoms.
These headlines only tell part of the story:
CNN: “The modern-day Red Scare is officially here”
Fox News: “Socialism’s rise inside the Democratic Party now threatens the American Dream”
Fox News: “Democrats’ socialist PROBLEM? DSA’s platform embarrasses Dems with midterms months away”
Newsweek: “Democratic Socialists Co-Chair Sparks Bipartisan Alarm: Read Full Platform”
Rolling Stone: “Does the Socialist Surge Doom Democrats?”
The Hill: “Democrats fear viral DSA interview on Fox News will leave a scar”
The Wall Street Journal: “A Small Band of Socialists Is Sowing Panic in the Democratic Party”
The Wall Street Journal: “Our Republic of Republics Can’t Survive the DSA’s Ideas”
The Washington Post: “No more appeasement. Democrats need to fight the DSA”
USA TODAY: “A third of Democrats call themselves democratic socialists in new poll”
Washington Monthly: “The DSA Platform Would Destroy American Democracy”
There will be consequences for Democrats’ lurch toward socialism, and they will go far beyond internal Democrat politics. Socialism may be taking over the Democrat party, but the majority of Americans are nowhere close to adopting this extreme ideology.
“Voters must decide whether they want a country run on common sense or communism, and the stakes have never been higher. Republicans will spend the next three months exposing Democrats’ radical socialist agenda to protect our fundamental values and the American Dream.” – Natalie Baldassarre, RNC National Press Secretary
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Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.
Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman
www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com