KEY MESSAGE: The latest inflation report shows that, under President Trump and Republicans, inflation saw its largest monthly decline in 6 years.

After four years of skyrocketing prices under Joe Biden and Democrats, inflation is coming down.

The latest Consumer Price Index decreased more than economists expected, marking the largest one month decrease since April of 2020. NEC Director Kevin Hassett: “It’s absolutely the best inflation report we’ve seen in about 6 years...If you look at the core, it’s all the way down, year-over-year, to 2.6%, which is just about where the Fed expects it to be.” Today’s inflation report underscores the importance of ensuring that President Trump has a full four years to fix the economic mess the Biden presidency created.



Republicans Have Already Delivered Relief to American Families

An analysis from the Department of the Treasury’s shows President Trump’s Working Families Tax Cuts delivered the largest share of tax relief directly to millions of low- and middle- income Americans. Every single Democrat voted against the Working Families Tax Cuts and against putting more money in families’ pockets.

Data shows the Working Families Tax Cuts, the largest tax cut in American history, delivered record-breaking benefits: No Tax on Tips: Nearly 8 million filers claimed No Tax on Tips, with an average deduction of over $7,000. No Tax on Overtime: Over 29 million filers claimed No Tax on Overtime, with an average deduction of over $3,100. Enhanced Senior Deduction: Over 35 million seniors claimed the Enhanced Deduction for Seniors, with an average deduction of over $7,500. No Tax on Car Loan Interest: Over 1.4 million filers have claimedNo Tax on Car Loan Interest on their new American vehicles, with an average deduction of over $1,800. Trump Accounts: Over 6 million Trump Accounts have been opened, with 1.4 million eligible for the $1,000 pilot program contribution. Enhanced Child Tax Credit: Nearly 40 million families have claimed the enhanced Child Tax Credit, which is permanently doubled and expanded by the Working Families Tax Cuts. Doubled Standard Deduction: More than 127 million taxpayers benefited from the permanently doubled standard deduction.

While Republicans are focused on lowering costs and giving all Americans the opportunity to achieve the American Dream; Democrats are solely focused on stopping President Trump’s America First agenda.

Prices Dropping Under President Trump

After inheriting the worst inflation crisis in 40 years from Biden and Democrats, President Trump’s actions to Make America Affordable Again are translating into lower prices.

President Trump announced that Walmart is significantly lowering grocery prices for American families, a direct sign that costs are moving in the right direction under his leadership.

Energy prices continue to fall as President Trump and Republicans unleash American energy production and restore energy dominance.

The average 30-year mortgage rate is lower since President Trump took office. The median U.S. home listing price has fallen for eight consecutive months. Under Biden, mortgage rates hit their highest in decades, with the cost of a typical new mortgage increasing by $15,000.

President Trump launched TrumpRx.gov, a new platform that gives Americans direct access to dramatically lower prices on prescription drugs.

Over the past year, prescription drug prices are down 2.5%. Over-the-counter medications dropped 1.7% year-over-year.

Health insurance prices are also falling with the insurance index down 7.4% compared with a year ago.

President Trump’s Great Healthcare Plan will put PATIENTS first by: lowering drug prices, reducing premiums, and increasing transparency.

President Trump is helping American families invest in their children’s future, establishing tax-advantaged Trump Accounts which could provide newborns with $300,000 in savings by the time they turn 18.

President Trump announced his Ratepayer Protection plan, that will ensure Americans are protected from electricity price hikes due to the construction of new data centers.

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