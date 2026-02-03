On a far-Left podcast, deranged Democrat Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro responded to President Trump’s deportation efforts by saying “heads do need to roll.”

Shapiro has also refused to denounce calling ICE officers the “Gestapo” and vowed to invoke the 10 th Amendment to stop officers from arresting criminal illegals, including rapists, murderers, and pedophiles in Pennsylvania.



Shapiro isn’t the only Democrat to spew such vile rhetoric. Just last week:

House Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries said DHS Secretary Kristi Noem needs “to be put on ice permanently.”

Democrat Candidate for Ohio Attorney General Elliot Forhan said he was going to “kill Donald Trump.”

Inciting violence has become the new standard talking point for Democrats.



As we head into the 2026 midterms, one thing is clear: Democrats are caving to the far-Left and becoming more unhinged and violent than ever before.





Paid for by the Republican National Committee

Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.

www.GOP.com



Republican National Committee (RNC), 310 1st St SE Washington, DC, 20003-1885, US



Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com