I was in high school music class watching as the 2nd tower was hit on 9/11. It was a turning point in America and for myself. Both of my grandfathers had served in WW2, one as an air traffic controller on Iwo Jima and the other was training to be a bubble gunner on a bomber when the war ended, and now it was my turn.

I enlisted in the infantry and chose Ft. Campbell as my duty station. When I was in basic training we had 2 options for reading materials in our down time, field manuals or bibles, and I chose the bible. I believe this may very well have been the best decision I have ever made in my life. God’s word was all around me and reading the good word chapters at a time really opened my eyes and my heart to Jesus.

I deployed to Iraq Oct. 2005 and spent the majority of my time in the Sunni triangle of death south west of Baghdad for that deployment. Throughout the chaos God’s word was still around us. Soldiers gave back selflessly to the local war torn people, honoring the gospel by not letting the left hand know what the right was doing. I witnessed firsthand the breath of life returning to a fallen soldier just like the bible describes God breathing life into Adam.

Everyone reading this already knows the sacrifices veterans make so I feel like writing about something a little different in this article. Why? Why sacrifice at all? I know I can only speak for myself here but I truly love this country and what it was founded upon. What I mean is not some agnostic government for the people. I mean what the founders intended, a moral Christian nation that maximized freedoms for it’s people.

A letter from John Adams: “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” So in honor of veteran’s day I would simply ask you open your bible and help fight for freedom right here on the homeland by seeing and living God’s word.

Lastly, knowing full well the sacrifices veterans make I do want you all to know that you are worth fighting for. Thank you, God Bless you, and God Bless America.

In addition to fighting for our God given rights and freedom, Rich Hilgemann serves the South Dakota GOP as Region 4 Director.

We are grateful for his service protecting our God given rights and freedoms we enjoy every day. - SDGOP