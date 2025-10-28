WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters sat down with the Washington Reporter to discuss President Trump’s historic wins and the upcoming governor’s races in New Jersey and Virginia.



Click HERE to read the full Washington Reporter article

Chairman Gruters on President Trump’s Historic First Ten Months:



“[President Trump] accomplished so much… for example, how he’s the peace President… Eight different peace deals, this economic investment pouring back into America, and his overall general concern with the wellbeing of Americans.



“Then you look at the fact that he’s the President of law and order, and what he’s doing with some of these big cities, what he’s doing right here in D.C….



“There’s also, of course, the One Big, Beautiful Bill and all these policies that he’s passed, like no tax on tips, no tax on over time, Social Security, the Child Tax Credit, it’s one issue after the next.”



Chairman Gruters on the New Jersey Governor’s Race:



“Jack has already proven that he’s a good candidate… and when I was campaigning with him, I saw that he’s a great retail politico.”



“People are drawn to his energy, They’re drawn to his enthusiasm. We’d just see random strangers recognize him, want to get pictures with him. He has really proven himself to be a first-class candidate.



“And Jack Ciattarelli, for a blue state, is the perfect Republican candidate, and he’s doing everything he possibly can do to win that, and we’re hoping that he’s successful on Election Night.”



Chairman Gruters on Virginia Democrats’ Support For Jay Jones:



“What Jay Jones did was disgusting and disqualifying. He probably should have removed himself from the ballot. But what’s even more disgusting is the fact that Spanberger and these Democrats have doubled down on supporting him.



“They still have stuff on their website supporting Jay Jones, and they still have signs all over Virginia where they’re putting out both their names. They fully embraced him...



“It shows you where the Democrat Party is. Specifically voters on the left are more likely to support political violence when they don’t agree with somebody’s opinion…”



