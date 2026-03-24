WASHINGTON, D.C. – Yesterday, the Washington Examiner highlighted the Republican National Committee’s ongoing legal fight to defend election integrity and uphold commonsense safeguards, including at the Supreme Court.

Click HERE to read the full story

“The Republican National Committee is pursuing a far-reaching legal strategy that could reshape the nation’s election rules through the courts.

“The RNC is involved in over 100 cases in 30 states regarding voter ID laws, election administration, noncitizen voting, and mail-in ballots…

“The RNC’s legal push… reflects a broader post-2020 effort to shape election rules through the courts, and has the potential to influence how elections are conducted nationwide…

“The RNC is appearing before the Supreme Court for oral arguments in Watson v. RNC, where the national committee is asking the court to strike down laws that allow states to count late-arriving mail-in ballots…

“The RNC argues that federal law sets Election Day as the deadline for ballot submission and that states are not allowed to enact laws extending the deadline.

“The RNC is also asking the Supreme Court to intervene in two other cases, one in Pennsylvania over undated ballots, and another over Arizona’s proof of citizenship requirement to register to vote…

“‘Over two decades ago, Arizona voters overwhelmingly approved a commonsense law requiring documentary proof of citizenship to vote,’ Joe Gruters, the chairman of the RNC, said in a statement...

“‘Federal law is clear: only U.S. citizens have the right to vote in American elections. The RNC will never stop fighting to protect our democracy and the integrity of every Arizona voter’s ballot.’ [said Chairman Gruters]…”

###

Paid for by the Republican National Committee

Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.

www.GOP.com

Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com