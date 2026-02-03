WASHINGTON, D.C. – This weekend, The New York Times highlighted the Republican National Committee’s (RNC) war chest it has amassed in preparation for the 2026 midterms, as the DNC trails by nearly $100 million, an unprecedented sum.





Click HERE to read the article

“The Democratic National Committee is entering the 2026 midterm election year at a staggering financial disadvantage, trailing the Republican National Committee by nearly $100 million…



“[The Democratic National Committee] reported $14 million in the bank, with $17.5 million in debt — putting the party in the red by roughly $3.5 million.



“In contrast, the Republican National Committee had $95.1 million and no debt…



“Still, the depth of the Democratic Party’s financial hole is noteworthy.



“For instance, the R.N.C. had $38.8 million entering 2018, at the end of the first year of Mr. Trump’s first term. The D.N.C. was in the red at the time, with about $500,000 more in debt than cash. But the financial gap between the two parties was less than half of what it is now…



“But Democratic officials are privately growing alarmed about the national party’s financial position.



“The chasm between the two parties could prove especially consequential in 2026 because the Supreme Court appears poised to expand the financial importance of political parties.”

