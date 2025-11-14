WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters sat down with Newsmax’s “Wake Up America” to discuss the Democrats’ government shutdown and the RNC’s election integrity efforts.

Click HERE to watch the full interview



Chairman Gruters on the Democrats’ Government Shutdown:



“They got nothing out of the deal when it was all over. But what the Democrats are really trying to do is they’re trying to stop the momentum that the President’s building with the American people.



“[President Trump is] doing such a great job. And this shutdown was just one of their examples in the latest effort for them to try to stop him from what he’s trying to do.”



Chairman Gruters Discusses Why Republicans Must Win the 2026 Midterms:



“That’s what the shutdown was all about. It’s their effort to stop the President and all the good things that he’s doing.



“That’s why we have to win the midterms. That’s why it’s all hands on deck. We have to do everything we can to make sure we maintain the majorities in the House and the Senate. Because if we don’t, what’s going to happen is exactly what you saw all these 43 days in the shutdown.”



Chairman Gruters on the Supreme Court Hearing the RNC’s Case to Stop Mail-in Voting After Election Day:



“… I’m so happy they’re taking it up because Election Day should be Election Day. These shouldn’t be lingering on for weeks and sometimes months.



“This is a huge step forward. We have to continue to do everything we can to protect the vote and make sure we allow for, we make it so it’s as easy as possible to vote and as hard as possible to cheat.”

###

Paid for by the Republican National Committee

Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.

www.GOP.com