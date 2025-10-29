WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters sat down for an interview with Breitbart News to discuss how the RNC is gearing up for the 2026 midterm elections under President Trump’s successful leadership.



Chairman Gruters on President Trump’s Policies Boosting Republicans Ahead of the Midterms:



“Everybody is winning. The RNC is winning, the NRCC is winning, the NRSC is winning. They’re all winning because of the President.



“With the President, all he cares about is making sure that America is the best possible country that we could be…People see that. People want to reward that.



“That’s why we’re going to buck the trends and potentially change the historical narratives on these off-cycle elections. It’s strictly as a result of the fact that we have somebody who’s going to bat for the average American every single day.”





Chairman Gruters on RNC Strategy to Turn Out and Protect the Vote:



“From a Party standpoint, we’re going to focus on the fundamentals, and that’s registering voters, turning voters out, and protecting the vote.



“Election integrity is by far what the President talks to me most about, and trying to make sure that we get everything right. We have 92 active lawsuits across the country…



“We have to continue to raise money. We have to make sure we do the fundamentals right in terms of getting our voters out and protecting the vote. And if we do everything right, we could buck the trends and end up winning.”





Chairman Gruters on the Democrat Party:



“I think the fact that they’re about to elect a semi-Communist in New York City shows you the direction of the [Democrat] Party and the people that they want to support.



“It’s a losing party. Their policies themselves are losing issues, and they’re going to continue to be marginalized and they’re going to continue to shrink as a result of the extremism that they’re willing to go to to appease their mob base.



“…their party will continue to go further and further to the left which gives us a chance and a pathway to win for decades if we do everything right.”

