WASHINGTON, D.C. –This week, the Republican National Committee (RNC) and the Republican Party of Florida (Florida GOP) filed a motion to intervene to defend Florida’s SAVE Act, H.B. 991.

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Florida Politics

July 28, 2026

“The Republican National Committee (RNC) will help defend a new voting law in Florida.

Attorneys for the national party, along with the Republican Party of Florida, filed a motion to intervene in court after a number of voting rights groups filed a lawsuit challenging a proof-of-citizenship law (HB 991) passed this year.

“Democrats are once again attacking commonsense election safeguards that more than 80% of Americans support,” said RNC Chair Joe Gruters, who voted in favor of the law as a member of the Florida Senate. “The RNC is intervening to defend Florida’s proof-of-citizenship law, protect the voter rolls, and stop yet another attempt by Democrats to cheat in our elections.”

State party officials expressed confidence the Florida law will survive court scrutiny.

“Florida’s SAVE Act is a commonsense law that helps ensure only eligible U.S. citizens are registering to vote,” said Florida GOP Chair Evan Power.

“Floridians deserve confidence that every legal vote is counted and that our elections are protected from unlawful voting. The Florida GOP is proud to stand alongside the RNC in defending this law and will continue fighting to protect the integrity of our elections and the rights of every eligible voter.”

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But Republicans at the national level have made election integrity a central part of their agenda heading into the Midterms. Gruters, who previously led an Election Integrity Committee for the RNC before his election as national Chair last year, has supported previous intervention on election issues. He has been a strong ally of President Donald Trump, who has prioritized similar proof-of-citizenship policy proposals at the federal level.”

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Republican National Committee (RNC), 310 1st Street SE, Washington, DC, 20003-1885, US

Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com