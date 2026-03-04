WASHINGTON, D.C. – This week, President Trump used his State of the Union address to call for nationwide voter ID and urged Congress to pass the SAVE America Act to strengthen election security. Republican Party Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement:

“Protecting the sanctity of our elections is fundamental to ensuring voters have confidence when they cast their ballots,” said Chairman Gruters. “More than 80 percent of Americans support voter ID. That’s not a partisan position – it’s a national consensus. But virtually every Democrat in the House and Senate has refused to back the Save America Act, which would ensure only eligible American citizens are voting in our elections.”

The Republican National Committee is working across the nation to advance proof of citizenship requirements, strengthen voter roll maintenance, implement safeguards for mail-in voting, and protect voter ID.

Overview of the RNC’s election integrity efforts:

Stay up to date with the RNC’s election integrity efforts here

Paid for by the Republican National Committee. Not Authorized By Any Candidate Or Candidate's Committee. www.gop.com

Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com