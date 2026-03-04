ICYMI: PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP CALLS FOR CRITICAL ELECTION SAFEGUARDS AS REPUBLICAN NATIONAL COMMITTEE MOBILIZES NATIONWIDE EFFORT
FEB 26, 2026
WASHINGTON, D.C. – This week, President Trump used his State of the Union address to call for nationwide voter ID and urged Congress to pass the SAVE America Act to strengthen election security. Republican Party Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement:
“Protecting the sanctity of our elections is fundamental to ensuring voters have confidence when they cast their ballots,” said Chairman Gruters. “More than 80 percent of Americans support voter ID. That’s not a partisan position – it’s a national consensus. But virtually every Democrat in the House and Senate has refused to back the Save America Act, which would ensure only eligible American citizens are voting in our elections.”
The Republican National Committee is working across the nation to advance proof of citizenship requirements, strengthen voter roll maintenance, implement safeguards for mail-in voting, and protect voter ID.
Overview of the RNC’s election integrity efforts:
The RNC is working to ensure America’s elections are secure and free of fraud by engaging in more than 100 lawsuits across more than 30 states.
So far this year, the RNC has:
Advanced Watson v. Republican National Committee to the Supreme Court, seeking enforcement of federal law in Mississippi to prohibit the counting of mail-in ballots received after Election Day.
Urged the Supreme Court to protect Arizona voters by enforcing a common-sense proof of citizenship law.
Filed a lawsuit in partnership with the NRCC to stop Virginia Democrats’ illegal attempt to redraw Congressional maps.
Secured a major win in North Carolina to enforce voter ID requirements.
Secured a third victory in court defending Texas’ election integrity law.
Filed a petition asking the Supreme Court to uphold commonsense protections for mail-in ballots in adherence with Pennsylvania law.
Successfully protected Georgia’s election integrity laws from left-wing attacks.
Supported the Supreme Court victory for election integrity in Bost v. Illinois.
Last year, the RNC:
Fought to safeguard the integrity of every ballot in New Jersey and Virginia, preparing for their elections in 2025, and laying the groundwork for 2026.
Delivered huge wins for election integrity and continued ramping up efforts leading into the Midterms.
Won a case against New York City and prevented over 800,000 non-citizens from being on New York City’s voter rolls.
Filed an amicus brief at the Supreme Court in support of Congressman Mike Bost’s lawsuit to stop an Illinois’ practice of counting mail-in ballots received after Election Day.
In November of 2025, the Supreme Court agreed to hear the RNC’s lawsuit, Watson v. Republican National Committee, challenging a Mississippi law that allows ballots received after Election Day to be counted.
Launched the RNC’s largest ever records request, sending public records requests to 48 states and the District of Columbia seeking documents on how they maintain their voter registration lists.
Engaged in and won lawsuits in states across the country to defend commonsense ballot safeguards and stopped Democrats from trying to cheat.
Intervened to help defend President Trump’s Executive Order, which implements commonsense safeguards ranging from mail-in ballot protections to non-citizen voting, among others.
Stay up to date with the RNC’s election integrity efforts here
