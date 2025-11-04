WASHINGTON, D.C. – The New York Post reported yesterday on how the Republican National Committee (RNC) is surging resources to New Jersey ahead of the gubernatorial election with polls showing a tight race.

Click HERE to read the full article



“The RNC now has 50 county captains spearheading election integrity efforts, over 15,000 volunteers and five full-time staffers on the ground, as well as a new get-out-the-vote platform — VotePro — aimed at giving Ciattarelli a critical boost, The Post has learned…

“’Democrats have spent a fortune with nothing to show for it, proving this governor’s race is up for grabs,’ RNC Regional Communications Director Delanie Bomar told The Post.



“That’s a significant uptick from the 2021 governor’s race… Additionally, the election integrity efforts are new…Ciattarelli’s team has taken advantage of those resources…



“Throughout the 2025 cycle, the RNC fired off lawsuits demanding log data from voting machines in the primaries and challenging the County Clerk’s ballot redesign.



“The RNC has also helped ensure special monitors conducted county-wide election integrity tests in Camden, Hunterdon and Morris Counties.”



