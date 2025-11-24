WASHINGTON D.C. – On Friday, The Federalist exclusively covered a new election integrity lawsuit that the Republican National Committee (RNC) filed against Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson for violating state law.





Click HERE to read the article

“Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is violating the state’s constitution and breaking the law through a directive allowing individuals who have never resided in Michigan to vote in the Great Lakes State’s elections, a lawsuit filed Friday by the Michigan GOP and the Republican National Committee alleges.

“The complaint... takes issue with the secretary of state’s guidance on overseas voters who generally fall under the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act...

“The latest lawsuit charges Benson with creating election administration guidance that illegally waives Michigan residency requirements to allow individuals who have never lived in the United States to vote in Michigan’s elections...

“’Individuals who have never lived in the United States, let alone Michigan, should not have a say in Michigan’s elections,’ RNC Chairman Joe Gruters said...

“’Democrat Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is ignoring the Michigan Constitution by allowing people who don’t live in Michigan to vote in Michigan. That’s why the RNC is fighting to ensure only lawful votes count.’ [said Chairman Gruters]”

###

Paid for by the Republican National Committee

Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.

Please feel free to contact me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or Heidi@sdgop.com

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman