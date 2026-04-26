WASHINGTON, D.C. – In an exclusive interview with Fox News, RNC Chairman Joe Gruters pushed back on Democrat-driven “doom and gloom” narratives, outlining how Republicans are building momentum to defy midterm history and deliver a decisive victory this November.

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“Republican National Committee Chair Joe Gruters remains optimistic the GOP will successfully defend its slim Senate and razor-thin House majorities in this year’s midterm elections

“’I think we’re on track. I still think that we have a chance to defy history and win the midterms,’ Gruters said this week in an exclusive interview...

“The RNC chair... said Trump will be ‘barnstorming the country’ later this year, adding, ‘I think what he’s doing is rallying people. I think he could deliver these low propensity voters over and over again.’

“The RNC currently holds a massive fundraising and cash-on-hand advantage over the rival Democratic National Committee (DNC)...

“’If we focus on what’s important to us, and that’s the making sure we have the resources, making sure we have good candidates, following the president and his messaging, I think we will be successful,’ he predicted...

“The President knows exactly what he’s doing...I think by the time we hit November, I think we’re going to be in stride.’...

“The RNC chair predicted, ‘by the time we hit the midterms, I think we’re going to be in full stride. We have great candidates, we have the right messaging, and I think we’ll be successful.’”

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Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com