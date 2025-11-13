WASHINGTON, D.C. – Fox News reported today on the U.S. Supreme Court taking up the Republican National Committee’s (RNC) lawsuit challenging state laws that allow mail-in ballots to be counted after Election Day.



Click HERE to read the full article



“The Supreme Court revealed on Monday it will consider a lawsuit, originally brought by the Republican National Committee, over whether counting ballots that arrive after Election Day is lawful. The case will examine a state law in solid red Mississippi that allows ballots postmarked by Election Day to be counted if they are received up to five days after the election.

“The RNC, which has fought to stop late-arriving ballots over allegations that they undermine trust in the vote counting process, argues the state law conflicts with federal law and is hoping the Supreme Court will ban them nationwide.

“‘What this case is about is whether a ballot that was cast on or before Election Day, sealed in an envelope, placed in the U.S. Mail and received by a state some days later can be counted if a state law says that that’s okay…

“The RNC sued over the law and secured a win at the conservative U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit, leading Mississippi to bring the matter to the Supreme Court. The state argues ‘election’ means voters’ final choice, which occurs when ballots are cast by Election Day. Receipt of ballots that are marked and submitted effectuates the voters’ choice but are ‘not part of the election itself,’ Mississippi told the Supreme Court in a filing. As such, the state argues, federal law does not prohibit short, post-Election Day windows to receive ballots cast on time.

“’Allowing states to count large numbers of mail-in ballots that are received after Election Day undermines trust and confidence in our elections,’ Gruters said.

“’Elections must end on Election Day, which is why the RNC led the way in challenging this harmful state law. The RNC has been hard at work litigating this case for nearly two years, and we hope the Supreme Court will affirm the Fifth Circuit’s landmark decision that mail-in ballots received after Election Day cannot be counted.’”

