WASHINGTON, D.C. – In an exclusive story, the Daily Caller reported on the Republican National Committee (RNC) filing a cert petition with the Supreme Court to uphold one of Pennsylvania’s key safeguards for mail-in ballots.



Click HERE to read the full article

“’Pennsylvania’s mail-in ballot dating requirement is a simple, commonsense safeguard that protects the integrity of the state’s elections,’ RNC Chairman Joe Gruters said in a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation.



“’Counting ballots that are missing basic requirements like a date violate Pennsylvania law and undermine confidence in elections. We urge the Supreme Court to take this case and reaffirm that states can enforce reasonable election rules like Pennsylvania’s date requirements.’



“The Third Circuit Court of Appeals held in August that Pennsylvania’s requirement violates the First and Fourteenth Amendments of the Constitution. The full court declined to reconsider the panel’s ruling in October...



“’Pennsylvania law mandates that voters who vote by mail fill out, date, and sign a declaration on the ballot-return envelope,’ the RNC’s petition states. ‘This mandate has governed absentee voting for decades and now applies to universal mail voting, which the General Assembly enacted through a bipartisan compromise in 2019.’…



“The justices will hear oral arguments for another case in March, Watson v. RNC, considering whether federal law bars states from counting mail-in ballots that arrive after Election Day.”

