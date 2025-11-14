WASHINGTON, D.C. – In an exclusive interview with The Daily Signal, Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters discussed how Republican candidates will run on President Trump’s successful policies in the 2026 midterm elections.

“‘The president’s policies are the key to victory in the midterms,’ [Gruters] said. ‘If we follow what the president has done, we win. If you communicate the fact that he’s done all these great things, then I think will be successful.’...



“’Republicans should focus on the policies Trump has already passed and is championing, like affordability, safety in the streets, closing the borders, cracking down on drug cartels, and securing investments in America,’ Gruters said.



“‘There’s pain still from the Biden era right now, but everything that the president is doing, he’s saving the country, and it will be a generational change what he’s already done, but yes, that doesn’t happen overnight,’ Gruters said.



“Americans already bought into this messaging when Trump won the popular vote, according to the chairman.



“‘The president won the popular vote, and he won it with his policies of moving America forward and rebuilding it, in coming out on behalf of the average person out there,’ he said. ‘We still have the winning message. The president is implementing that message that he campaigned upon and the winning message will continue to be the messaging that the president continues to put out on a daily basis.’



“‘While messaging is important, candidate quality is ‘everything,’ Gruters said.



“‘That’s why the president has been very focused on making sure we have the right candidates in the right races,’ he said. ‘He’s getting involved. He’s choosing the right ones that will go to bat and will do the right thing for the country…’



“‘We’re going to make sure that we communicate the message that if we lose the midterms, the presidency is basically over, and there’s nothing better to demonstrate that than the recent shutdowns and what the Democrats are willing to do in order to try to prevent the president from having any ability to move the country forward.’



“‘They know that the president’s policies work,’ he said. ‘They know that the president’s policies are a winning message, and we will be able to communicate that to the voters who have come out for the president three times, and we expect them to come out again to make sure that he can serve out his presidency for the last two years.’”

