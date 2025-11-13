WASHINGTON, D.C. – As reported today in the Daily Caller, the RNC’s Election Integrity team responded to nearly 500 reports of voting issues in New Jersey and Virginia last week.



“The Republican National Committee responded to 28 bomb threats and nearly 500 tips while Americans voted Nov. 4, officials told the Daily Caller, the latest example of their efforts to secure election integrity.



“Ahead of the 2025 elections, the RNC put an election integrity team on the ground in both Virginia and New Jersey and invested hundreds of thousands of dollars in the cycle, the Caller previously reported. Prior to Election Day, the party recruited 964 poll workers in New Jersey and successfully placed 463 on Election Day, more than double what had been achieved in previous years...



“‘Election integrity is essential, and the RNC is leading the fight to secure the ballot. This cycle, we are building a strong ground operation with staff, attorneys, and volunteers to ensure accountability at every level,’ RNC Chairman Joe Gruters told the Caller in a statement.



“‘In New Jersey and Virginia, our teams resolved hundreds of issues in real time, defended ballot security laws, and made sure every lawful vote was counted. While Democrats try to make it easier to cheat, Republicans are safeguarding confidence in our elections,’ the chairman continued.



“The increase in poll workers and volunteer attorneys on the ground in both New Jersey and Virginia helped the RNC respond to 478 reports of voting issues on election day…



“A party election integrity official told the Caller that they tracked bomb threats at 28 locations during last Tuesday’s voting, which affected 37 precincts…



“The party also got involved in a lawsuit in New Jersey to stop the Bergen County Board of Elections from counting over 300 ‘naked’ ballots, which did not have an inner envelope. The judge sided with the party, ruling that the ballots violated the law.



“Coming off a strong presidential election cycle for the department, a RNC official told the Caller that they were able to put boots on the ground much earlier in Virginia and New Jersey than in years past...



“The official told the Caller that the department has not stopped working on the election integrity despite Trump’s victory in November…



“‘What we have at the RNC is we have more continuity than any department of staff that are true believers in building an election integrity operation,’ the official told the Caller. ‘Everybody that is on our team right now participated in election integrity in one way, shape or form, last election cycle.’”

