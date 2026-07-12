Washington D.C. – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters joined Newsmax and Fox Business to discuss the civil war brewing within the Democrat Party and Republican’s path to victory with the first-ever Midterm Convention.

Click HERE to watch the full Newsmax interview

On Platner’s Campaign Failure:

“This is a civil war going on now within the Democrat Party. They’re only availing him because they know he can’t beat Susan Collins. Susan Collins is a great candidate. She’s going to win that seat no matter who they put against her, and so we’re very optimistic.”

“This is what happens when Mamdani, AOC, and Bernie Sanders take control of your party. They’ve inspired all these left-wing wack-a-doo radical leftists to run, and they’re winning these races, which creates a favorable matchup for us. We’re in great shape in a lot of these races as a result, but the Democrat Party is in shambles.”

Click HERE to watch the full Fox Business interview

On the Plan for Republican Midterm Convention Success:

“I’m so excited to have this first ever convention. This was [the President’s] idea. He deserves credit. Only four times in the last 150 years has the incumbent party been able to hold on to the majorities. We’re going to do it this time by doing things differently. It starts with this midterm convention. We can highlight all the amazing things this president has done.”

“We’ll be able to show the contrast between reasonableness and common sense and create a path so every American can go out there and achieve the American Dream, versus what the left is offering and these socialist policies that will literally destroy America from within.”

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Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com