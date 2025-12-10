WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Wednesday, RNC Chairman Joe Gruters joined Newsmax’s “Wake Up America” to discuss Republicans’ path to victory in 2026.

Click HERE to watch the full interview

Chairman Gruters on President Trump’s America First Economic Agenda:



“Biden almost destroyed the country in the four years … and the first ten months have been unbelievable… no tax on tips, overtime, social security, the Trump accounts, his laser focus on trying to make it easier for the average working American out there…”



Chairman Gruters on President Trump Hitting the Campaign Trail Ahead of the 2026 Midterm Elections:



“It’s what people love, I love the fact that [President Trump is] back out there … communicating everything that has happened over the last ten months, its good. That’s what we need, and that’s what President Trump is going to do a lot more of as we move forward as we head toward the midterms… nobody does rallies better than President Trump…



“President Trump is going to be on the campaign trail. He’s going to barnstorm the country to help these Republican candidates because he knows what’s at stake; if we don’t win the midterms, his presidency is basically over…”



Chairman Gruters on What’s at Stake in 2026:



“The Democrats have already shown us what they are going to do. The shutdown [for] 43 days, they basically held the government hostage, they’re going to obstruct, they’re going to investigate everybody in the Trump administration, and then they’re going to impeach the President.



“We can’t let that happen, and so what we’re doing is we’re doing these redistricting fights across the country, we’re raising a ton of money, we’re recruiting great candidates, and we’re putting the team together that’s going to help us win the midterms...



“We are doing everything humanly possible, working with the President every single day to make sure that we have everything ready to go so we can win these midterms. We can not give up, we can not let the Democrats take back control, we need to win these midterms and we’re going to do everything we can to make sure that happens.”



###

Paid for by the Republican National Committee

Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.

www.GOP.com

Please feel free to contact me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman