WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters joined “The National News Desk” to call out Democrats for opposing the SAVE America Act and holding DHS funding hostage.

Click HERE to watch the full interview

Chairman Gruters on the Importance of Passing the SAVE America Act:

“This is common sense, reasonable legislation. But it’s the Democrats at the end of the day that’s holding the whole country hostage…

“83% of people support proof of I.D. when they register [and] go vote and proof of citizenship when they register.

“These are common sense items that everybody should get behind, and if we want to have full faith and confidence in our elections and our democracy, the Senate will step up and do their job. But it’s the Democrats that are to blame…”

Chairman Gruters on RNC Efforts to Stop Counting Ballots After Election Day:

“[The RNC] has over 110 lawsuits across the country, 30 different states, we’re bringing the hammer everywhere. We have to make sure that we have those fair, free, safe, and secure elections.

“Election Day should mean Election Day. We shouldn’t have these races that go on forever…”

Chairman Gruters on Democrats’ Shutdown Leaving TSA Agents Without Pay:

“The Democrats are doing exactly what Iran and these terrorists want: to not fund [the] Department of Homeland Security…

“[Democrats] are not doing their job. They need to step up, get to Congress, vote for funding…

“It’s not fair for the TSA agents to go without pay... They missed their first paycheck last week.

“It’s been [32] days. It’s out of control… The Democrats need to step up and do their job.”

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Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com