Democrats are protecting heinous criminals who have committed the most egregious crimes against American citizens.



Just this past weekend, ICE arrested dangerous criminals during Operation Metro Surge in Minnesota, including:

Yang Koua Moua, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, with convictions for homicide and robbery. Moua is an admitted “Oriental Lo” gang member.

Tze Thao, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, with a conviction for homicide. Abdikadir Sheik Yusuf, a criminal illegal alien from Somalia, with convictions for assault, forgery, and obstruction and arrests for drug possession and theft.

Arnoldo Jose Hernandez-Perez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, with convictions for sexual assault and driving under the influence.

Blong Xiong, a criminal illegal alien from Laos and convicted sex offender . This monster’s criminal history includes a conviction for sodomy on a 12-year-old girl and sexual assault.

Dat Quoc Ly, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam, with a criminal history including multiple arrests for driving under the influence, larceny, assault and making terrorist threats and an arrest for fraud.

Jorge Cordoso-Luna, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, with convictions for aggravated assault with a weapon, larceny, assault, possession of cocaine, and robbery with a gun.

Deth Oudone Phaengsy, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, with convictions for possession of a weapon and aggravated assault with a gun. Phaengsy is an “ Asian Boys” gang member.

Pedro Garcia-Bravo, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, with a criminal history of fraud, identity theft, and driving under the influence.

Jonathan Paul Yuquilema-Ganan, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador, with criminal convictions for driving under the influence and stealing a vehicle .

Pao Xiong, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, with multiple convictions for driving under the influence, aggravated assault with a weapon assault, and possession of amphetamine.

Gilberto Gallardo-Reyes, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, with a criminal history including driving under the influence, fraud, and violating a court order.

Silvano Lun Velasco, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, with convictions for driving under the influence and commercial sex.

DHS has arrested over 600,000 illegals since President Trump took office, 70% of whom have been charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S.

Every time Democrats demonize immigration enforcement officers and obstruct immigration enforcement operations, they are emboldening and protecting these heinous criminals.

