In just two weeks, ICE arrested over 650 criminal illegal aliens in West Virginia, thanks to the cooperation of state and local law enforcement.

West Virginia state and local police partnered with federal law enforcement to get the worst of the worst out of their communities and keep the American people safe – something Democrats are refusing to do.



Democrats continue to demonize the good work ICE is doing and have refused to cooperate with them to remove heinous criminals:

California Governor Gavin Newsom would rather harbor violent criminal illegals in jails than cooperate with ICE.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker doubles down on not cooperating with ICE.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear : “The first thing we have to do is demand they pull these officers out of all of our cities.”

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro says he will invoke the 10th Amendment to stop ICE officers from arresting criminals.

Philadelphia City Council Member Rue Landau says Philadelphia will not work with ICE.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore says cooperating with ICE will “make the situation worse.”

Mayor Jacob Frey still refuses to cooperate with ICE.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani vows to oppose immigration enforcement in NYC.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul: “You’re not using our local police.”

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger‘s first act as Virginia Governor was to ban the state’s cooperation with ICE.

Despite evidence that cooperating with federal law enforcement would make their communities safer , Democrats are still refusing to help them — instead they are protecting criminals and putting Americans at risk every day through their sanctuary policies.





