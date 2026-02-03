KEY MESSAGE: President Trump is investing in America’s future so that American children can all have a chance to thrive.

Trump Accounts are a historic new savings and investment tool created under the Working Families Tax Cuts (One Big Beautiful Bill) to give children in America a real financial head start. From the moment they’re born, children can begin building wealth with the money invested in these accounts through the power of compound growth, turning even modest early contributions into meaningful long-term savings.

The way it works: Children born between 2025–2028 who are U.S. citizens are eligible for a $1,000 government contribution into a Trump Account.

Up to $5,000 total per year per child may be contributed from parents, family, employers, and others.

Governments and qualifying charitable organizations may make additional contributions that do not count toward the $5,000 limit.

If an employer contributes, $2,500 per employee per year is excluded from the employee’s income.

Funds may only be invested in low-cost U.S. equity index funds (such as one tracking the S&P 500), with strict limits on fees and no leverage.

Before age 18, no money can be withdrawn except for rollovers, certain transfers to ABLE accounts, or distributions upon death.

Parents, friends, family, and employers can begin making contributions on July 4, 2026.

These accounts are an opportunity for every family, regardless of income, to invest in their children’s future and ensure that every young American has a stake in our country’s success. These accounts also represent a bold policy initiative to embed financial literacy and early saving habits in our youngest citizens.

The Council of Economic Advisors (CEA) estimates that an average child born in 2026 could have more than $300,000 in one of these accounts if the maximum contribution is made. Even if there are no contributions above the $1,000 the government will provide, CEA estimates the average child would have more than $18,000 by the age of 28.