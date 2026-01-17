LOWER DRUG PRICES

Slash Prescription Drug Prices

Lower prescription drug prices for all Americans by codifying the Trump Administration’s

Most-Favored-Nation deals to get Americans the same low prices for prescription drugs

that people in other countries pay. This would build off President Trump’s landmark

actions that made insulin more affordable in his first term and the successful voluntary

negotiations following his recent executive order to lower drug prices. Voluntarily

negotiated deals with HHS/CMS will be grandfathered in.

Allow More Over-the-Counter Medicines

Make more verified safe pharmaceutical drugs available for over-the-counter purchase.

This will lower healthcare costs and increase consumer choice by strengthening price

transparency, increasing competition, and reducing the need for costly and time-

consuming doctor’s visits.

LOWER INSURANCE PREMIUMS

Send the Money Directly to the American People

Stop sending big insurance companies billions in extra taxpayer-funded subsidy

payments and instead send that money directly to eligible Americans to allow them to

buy the health insurance of their choice.

Fund Cost-Sharing Reduction Program

Fund a cost-sharing reduction program for healthcare plans which would save taxpayers

at least $36 billion and reduce the most common Obamacare plan premiums by over 10%.

Cut Kickback Costs

End kickbacks from pharmacy benefit managers to the large brokerage middlemen that

deceptively raise the cost of health insurance.

HOLD BIG INSURANCE

COMPANIES ACCOUNTABLE

Create the “Plain-English Insurance” Standard

Require health insurance companies to publish rate and coverage comparisons upfront

on their websites in plain English—not industry jargon—so consumers can make better

insurance purchasing decisions.

Publish Costs of Overhead vs. Claim Payments

Require health insurance companies to publish the percentage of their revenues that are

paid out to claims versus overhead costs and profits on their websites.

Display Claim Denial Rates

Require health insurers to publish the percentage of insurance claims they reject and

average wait times for routine care on their websites.

MAXIMIZE PRICE TRANSPARENCY

Post Prices on the Wall

Require any healthcare provider or insurer who accepts either Medicare or Medicaid to

publicly and prominently post their pricing and fees to avoid surprise medical bills.

This article/Fact Sheet was put out by the White House and can be viewed on their website. www.whitehouse.gov

Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com