Great Healthcare Plan
THE WHITE HOUSE JANUARY 2026
LOWER DRUG PRICES
Slash Prescription Drug Prices
Lower prescription drug prices for all Americans by codifying the Trump Administration’s
Most-Favored-Nation deals to get Americans the same low prices for prescription drugs
that people in other countries pay. This would build off President Trump’s landmark
actions that made insulin more affordable in his first term and the successful voluntary
negotiations following his recent executive order to lower drug prices. Voluntarily
negotiated deals with HHS/CMS will be grandfathered in.
Allow More Over-the-Counter Medicines
Make more verified safe pharmaceutical drugs available for over-the-counter purchase.
This will lower healthcare costs and increase consumer choice by strengthening price
transparency, increasing competition, and reducing the need for costly and time-
consuming doctor’s visits.
LOWER INSURANCE PREMIUMS
Send the Money Directly to the American People
Stop sending big insurance companies billions in extra taxpayer-funded subsidy
payments and instead send that money directly to eligible Americans to allow them to
buy the health insurance of their choice.
Fund Cost-Sharing Reduction Program
Fund a cost-sharing reduction program for healthcare plans which would save taxpayers
at least $36 billion and reduce the most common Obamacare plan premiums by over 10%.
Cut Kickback Costs
End kickbacks from pharmacy benefit managers to the large brokerage middlemen that
deceptively raise the cost of health insurance.
HOLD BIG INSURANCE
COMPANIES ACCOUNTABLE
Create the “Plain-English Insurance” Standard
Require health insurance companies to publish rate and coverage comparisons upfront
on their websites in plain English—not industry jargon—so consumers can make better
insurance purchasing decisions.
Publish Costs of Overhead vs. Claim Payments
Require health insurance companies to publish the percentage of their revenues that are
paid out to claims versus overhead costs and profits on their websites.
Display Claim Denial Rates
Require health insurers to publish the percentage of insurance claims they reject and
average wait times for routine care on their websites.
MAXIMIZE PRICE TRANSPARENCY
Post Prices on the Wall
Require any healthcare provider or insurer who accepts either Medicare or Medicaid to
publicly and prominently post their pricing and fees to avoid surprise medical bills.
This article/Fact Sheet was put out by the White House and can be viewed on their website. www.whitehouse.gov
Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.
Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman
www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com