KEY MESSAGE: President Trump is working tirelessly to reverse Biden’s inflation crisis and unleash American Energy Dominance.

Your state’s average price is available here .

Americans can even find gas below $2 per gallon at some stations in at least four states — with prices as low as $1.69 per gallon in Colorado.

Average gas prices have dipped below $3 per gallon in 36 states, below $2.75 per gallon in 20 states, and below $2.50 per gallon in five states.

This week, the nationwide average for regular gas hit $2.79, its lowest level in four and a half years — and trending lower.

High gas prices are one and the same with the Biden presidency.

Cumulatively, energy costs under 4 years of Biden were more than $5,200 per American household.

Gas was over $3 for all four years of Biden.

The highest national average price on record was June 2022 , when it was $4.92.

Under Biden, gas prices reached record highs and Americans paid the price, literally and figuratively.

Americans are on track to spend the lowest amount of their disposable income on gas in the last two decades under the Trump administration.

Joe Biden and Democrats’ reckless spending and anti-energy policies drove inflation and prices through the roof and crushed working families.

President Trump won’t stop providing relief for ALL Americans, and things are finally moving in the right direction.

