KEY MESSAGE: Taking out the rogue Iranian regime will bring gas prices down in the long term, just like they have over the course of the past year because of President Trump’s American energy dominance agenda.

Thanks to President Trump, America leads the world in oil and natural gas production.

Oil and natural gas production hit a record high under President Trump in 2025.

American energy dominance has become energy security for the United States and our allies.

Oil prices may rise in the short term, but in the long run, they will drop as the threat from Iran is removed.

President Trump: “Short term oil prices, which will drop rapidly when the destruction of the Iran nuclear threat is over, is a very small price to pay for U.S.A., and World, Safety and Peace.”

World oil markets remain well supplied, and the United States is prepared to take additional action as needed to ensure they remain so.

Gas prices today are still about $1.50 less than they were at their peak under Biden.

Oil prices are also far lower than they were at their peaks during the Biden administration.