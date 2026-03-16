GAS PRICES
KEY MESSAGE: Taking out the rogue Iranian regime will bring gas prices down in the long term, just like they have over the course of the past year because of President Trump’s American energy dominance agenda.
Thanks to President Trump, America leads the world in oil and natural gas production.
Oil and natural gas production hit a record high under President Trump in 2025.
American energy dominance has become energy security for the United States and our allies.
Oil prices may rise in the short term, but in the long run, they will drop as the threat from Iran is removed.
President Trump: “Short term oil prices, which will drop rapidly when the destruction of the Iran nuclear threat is over, is a very small price to pay for U.S.A., and World, Safety and Peace.”
World oil markets remain well supplied, and the United States is prepared to take additional action as needed to ensure they remain so.
President Trump recently announced tangible actions to stabilize oil prices:
FIRST, President Trump took steps to protect oil tankers near Iran, providing political risk insurance to cargo vessels in the region.
SECOND, increased oil supplies from the U.S. and Venezuela will help ensure a free flow of energy.
THIRD, the United States Navy will escort cargo ships through the region if necessary.
The United States is also prepared to take additional actions.
White House Spokeswoman Taylor Rogers: “President Trump and his entire energy team have had a strong game plan to keep the energy markets stable well before Operation Epic Fury began, and they will continue to review all credible options.”
Natural gas prices for American consumers remain stable.
America does not rely on natural gas from outside North America.
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Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.
Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman
www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com