KEY MESSAGE: Newly released diary entries show Fauci lied to the American people — and under President Trump’s leadership, Republicans are searching for the truth.

Fauci’s own diary entries confirm what millions of Americans already suspected: Anthony Fauci said one thing publicly and did another privately. For years, Fauci denied responsibility for the lockdowns and school closures that upended American life. His own diary tells a different story.

Today, as Republicans pushed for transparency, Fauci pleaded the 5th over 110 times.

Fauci Lied About Ordering Lockdowns

The White House laid out how little science actually stood behind the guidance that shut down American life.

According to Fauci’s own closed-door testimony: The 6 feet apart rule “sort of just appeared.” There was never conclusive evidence that masks stopped the spread. Public health officials “flipped-flopped on the efficacy of masks without providing Americans scientific data — causing a massive uptick in public distrust.”

At the very beginning of COVID, Fauci’s March 15, 2020 diary entry shows he personally pushed New York City and California to shut down schools, bars, and restaurants — then told the mayor of New York to lock down the entire city five days later. Fauci: “I spoke with Bill de Blasio and convinced him based on what I was saying publicly and my conversation tonight to close the NYC schools.”

Despite this, Fauci repeatedly told Congress and the American people the opposite. As recently as January 2024, he testified under oath: “I did not close the schools.” He told The Hill in 2022: “I didn’t recommend locking anything down.” His own diary proves otherwise.



Fauci Was More Focused on Fame Than the Pandemic

While Americans were losing jobs, businesses, and loved ones, Fauci’s diary reveals a man fixated on his own celebrity. Fauci fawned over himself as an “international celebrity” and described his fame as “explosive and really unimaginable.” From April 7 th , 2020 : “Press still hot and heavy about me. Multiple stories per day directly or indirectly involving me.”

Records show that Fauci’s own NIH staff helped him to personally accept at least $900,000 in prize money while Americans were locked out of schools, churches, and small businesses on his advice.

Fauci Knew About the Lab Leak — and Helped Bury It

In a January 31, 2020, entry, Fauci recorded that the virus’s mutations “could not have occurred naturally” and discussed a possible lab release. However, in public, he spent two years insisting the virus originated from a Wuhan wet market.

The CIA has since assessed the virus most likely originated from a Chinese lab — years after Fauci helped shape the public narrative that dismissed that possibility outright.

Fauci Wouldn’t Answer for Anything

During today’s Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing, Fauci invoked the Fifth Amendment over 110 times and refused to answer questions. At one point, one of Fauci’s own attorneys was ejected from the hearing room for repeatedly ignoring the chairman.

President Trump and Republicans are doing what Fauci never would: telling the American people the truth.

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Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com