ADVANCING MOST-FAVORED-NATION PRICING: Today, President Donald J. Trump announced the first agreement with a major pharmaceutical company, Pfizer, to bring American drug prices in line with the lowest paid by other developed nations (known as the most-favored-nation, or MFN, price).

The agreement will provide every State Medicaid program in the country access to MFN drug prices on Pfizer products, resulting in many millions of dollars in savings and continuing President Trump’s historic efforts to strengthen the program for the most vulnerable.

The agreement ensures foreign nations can no longer use price controls to freeride on American innovation by guaranteeing MFN prices on all new innovative medicines Pfizer brings to market.

The agreement requires Pfizer to repatriate increased foreign revenue on existing products that Pfizer realizes as a result of the President’s strong America First U.S. trade policies for the benefit of American patients.

The agreement requires Pfizer to offer medicines at a deep discount off the list price when selling directly to American patients.

DELIVERING REDUCED COSTS: Today’s actions will result in tangible cost savings to American patients and the healthcare system as a whole. Taken together, more than 100 million patients are impacted by the diseases Pfizer’s medicines treat, and many of those will benefit from the President’s successful negotiation of lower prices for Americans. Examples include:

Eucrisa, a topical ointment for atopic dermatitis, will be made available at an 80% discount to patients purchasing directly.

Xeljanz, a widely used oral medication for rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, and ulcerative colitis, will be available at a 40% discount to patients purchasing directly.

Zavzpret, a commonly utilized treatment for migraines, will be sold directly to patients at a 50% discount.

ENDING GLOBAL FREELOADING ON AMERICAN PHARMACEUTICAL INNOVATION: President Trump is taking decisive action to rebalance a system that allows pharmaceutical manufacturers to offer low prices to other wealthy nations while charging Americans significantly higher prices.

According to recent data, the prices Americans pay for brand-name drugs are more than three times the price other Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development nations pay, even after accounting for discounts manufacturers provide in the U.S.

The United States has less than five percent of the world’s population, yet roughly 75% of global pharmaceutical profits come from American taxpayers.

Drug manufacturers benefit from generous research subsidies and enormous healthcare spending by the U.S. Government. Instead of passing that benefit through to American consumers, drug manufacturers then discount their products abroad to gain access to foreign markets and subsidize those discounts through high prices charged in America. Americans are subsidizing drug-manufacturer profits and foreign health systems, both in development and once the drugs are sold.

DELIVERING ON PROMISES TO PUT AMERICAN PATIENTS FIRST: President Trump is delivering on promises for American patients that the political establishment did not believe were possible.