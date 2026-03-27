47 Senate Democrats — who have lied to you that the SAVE America Act isn’t about voter ID, but “Jim Crow 2.0“ and “voter suppression“ — just voted against an amendment strictly supporting voter ID.

So, Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff will force you to show a photo ID to meet with him, but not to protect the sanctity of your vote.

Commonsense voter ID laws are overwhelmingly popular, but Democrats are time and time again showing you that they are not working for you.

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Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com