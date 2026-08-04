WASHINGTON, D.C. – Even self-proclaimed socialist voters support commonsense election safeguards. A new poll found that roughly two-thirds back requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote, a key provision of the SAVE America Act.

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DSA Democrat Voters’ View of Key SAVE Act Provisions Might Surprise You

Daily Signal

August 3, 2026

“About two-thirds of voters who identify with the Democratic Socialists of America support a core element of the SAVE America Act, which would require proof of citizenship to register to vote.

While general support for voter ID has hovered at 80%, voters identifying as DSA Democrats are considered the furthest left in the Democratic Party. However, the DSA national organization staunchly opposes the proposal.

Buried on Page 23 of the crosstab data in a Fox News poll released last week, 66% of “DSA Dem” respondents supported requiring photo ID to register to vote.

Respondents answered the question, “Do you think people should be required to show a valid form of state or federally issued photo identification to prove U.S. citizenship before being allowed to register to vote?”

This contrasts sharply with statements issued by the DSA this year that called such laws “restrictive” and “racist,” and called the SAVE America Act a “poll tax.”

More than 70% of registered Democrats support proof of citizenship for voter registration, and 67% of self-identified liberals supported it. Nearly all Republicans and conservatives, 96% of each category of respondents, supported it. The poll surveyed 1,003 registered voters.

Voters who identify with the DSA movement are typically young and educated. The survey showed that 82% of voters under age 30 and 79% of voters with a college degree support photo ID to verify citizenship when registering to vote.

The SAVE America Act passed the Republican-controlled House but is stalled in the Senate. The legislation would require photo ID to vote, in addition to mandating proof of citizenship to register to vote.

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“Even socialists think voter ID is common sense, yet Democrat politicians keep blocking the SAVE America Act and attacking election safeguards because they know they can’t win fair and square,” Republican National Committee spokeswoman Ally Triolo said in a public statement following publication of the poll...”

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Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com