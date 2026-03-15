South Dakota State Senator Carl Perry and Concerned Women for America South Dakota Coordinator Linda Schauer.

1 Timothy 2:1-4

“First of all, then, I urge that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and thanksgivings be made for all people, for kings and all who are in high positions, that we may lead a peaceful and quiet life, godly and dignified in every way. This is good, and it is pleasing in the sight of God our Savior, who desires all people to be saved and to come to the knowledge of the truth.”

One of the many impactful initiatives at CWA is the Encourage-A-Legislator Program, which reminds elected officials that constituents are praying for them and supporting their service. Legislators face pressure from many directions, and words of encouragement can make a meaningful difference. Below is a note from our Director of Field Operations, Michelle Minor:

“I don’t think we could come up with better pictures to highlight our Encourage-A-Legislator program! The program is currently covering more than 2,235 state legislators nationwide! Here is Sen. Carl Perry (R-District 3 – Brown County) with CWA of South Dakota State Director Linda Schauer. He has saved every card he has received over the years. He loves them, is always encouraged by them, and even displays them on his desk.”

ENCOURAGE-A-LEGISLATOR TODAY

I look forward to participating in the Encourage A Legislator program each year. Over the years, I have prayed for several legislators, and many have become friends. Legislators face many challenges and often sacrifice time with their families. Families are at home, many managing daily farming operations and family businesses to support their loved ones as they serve the people of South Dakota. Next year, consider participating in this program. Please contact me via email, and I will connect you with the organizer for next year's legislative session, or use the link above. My contact information is below.

Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com