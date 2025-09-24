Litigation Highlights



The RNC submitted a complaint to the United States Department of Justice about the Maine Secretary of State’s refusal to turn over public records about the State’s voter list maintenance efforts.

The RNC filed its reply brief in the Executive Order litigation in support of its motion for summary judgment on the documentary proof of citizenship provision.

In Bost v. Illinois State Board of Elections, the RNC filed an amicus briefat the United States Supreme Court in support of Bost, arguing thatfederal candidates have standing to challenge an election-day receipt deadline.

The Arizona Supreme Court granted the Secretary’s petition to review a lower court’s decision that the 2023 Elections Procedures Manual violated Arizona law.

The trial judge ruled in favor of the Fulton County GOP, directing the Fulton County Board of Commissioners in Georgia to appoint the RNC’s nominees. When the Board failed to comply, the judge held the Board in contempt of court.

The Eleventh Circuit upheld Georgia’s prohibitions on prefilling absentee-ballot applications and sending duplicate applications to voters.

The RNC sent a letter to the Kentucky Department of Transportation seeking public records about a scheme involving driver’s licenses being issued to non-citizens.

The RNC requested a New Jersey court reconsider its dismissal of the RNC’s claims that the state failed to produce voter list maintenance records and seal audit logs.

The RNC filed a petition for rehearing en banc after the Third Circuit affirmed the district court’s injunction of Pennsylvania’s undated ballot provision.