There has been some confusion regarding the Election Integrity Bills and our Federal Government. Currently, three bills are drawing attention. I hope this clarifies the situation. The best place to find accurate information is Congress.gov. You can set alerts for these bills, and any legislative changes will be emailed to you.

S.128 - SAVE Act119th Congress (2025-2026)

Sponsor:Sen. Lee, Mike [R-UT] (Introduced 01/16/2025)Committees:Senate - Rules and AdministrationLatest Action:Senate - 01/16/2025 Read twice and referred to the Committee on Rules and Administration. (All Actions)Tracker: Tip

This bill has the status Introduced Here are the steps for Status of Legislation:

Introduced (Where this bill currently stands) Passed Senate Passed House To President Became Law

Introduced in Senate (01/16/2025)

Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act or the SAVE Act

This bill requires individuals to provide documentary proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections.

Specifically, the bill prohibits states from accepting and processing an application to register to vote in a federal election unless the applicant presents documentary proof of U.S. citizenship. The bill specifies what documents are considered acceptable proof of U.S. citizenship, such as identification that complies with the REAL ID Act of 2005 that indicates U.S. citizenship.

Further, the bill (1) prohibits states from registering an individual to vote in a federal election unless, at the time the individual applies to register to vote, the individual provides documentary proof of U.S. citizenship; and (2) requires states to establish an alternative process under which an applicant may submit other evidence to demonstrate U.S. citizenship.

Each state must take affirmative steps on an ongoing basis to ensure that only U.S. citizens are registered to vote, which shall include establishing a program to identify individuals who are not U.S. citizens using information supplied by certain sources.

Additionally, states must remove noncitizens from their official lists of eligible voters.

The bill allows for a private right of action against an election official who registers an applicant to vote in a federal election who fails to present documentary proof of U.S. citizenship.

The bill establishes criminal penalties for certain offenses, including registering an applicant to vote in a federal election who fails to present documentary proof of U.S. citizenship.H.R.7296 - SAVE America Act119th Congress (2025-2026) | Get alerts

Sponsor:Rep. Roy, Chip [R-TX-21] (Introduced 01/30/2026)Committees:House - House AdministrationLatest Action:House - 01/30/2026 Referred to the House Committee on House Administration. (All Actions)Tracker: Tip

This bill has the status Introduced Here are the steps for Status of Legislation:

Introduced (Where this bill currently stands) Passed House Passed Senate To President Became Law

H.R.7296 — 119th Congress (2025-2026 Here:

Introduced in House (01/30/2026)

Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act or the SAVE America Act

This bill requires individuals to provide documentary proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote, and requires photo identification to vote, in federal elections.

Specifically, the bill prohibits states from accepting and processing an application to register to vote in a federal election unless the applicant presents documentary proof of U.S. citizenship. The bill specifies what documents are considered acceptable proof of U.S. citizenship, such as identification that complies with the REAL ID Act of 2005 that indicates U.S. citizenship.

Further, the bill (1) prohibits states from registering an individual to vote in a federal election unless, at the time the individual applies to register to vote, the individual provides documentary proof of U.S. citizenship; and (2) requires states to establish an alternative process to demonstrate U.S. citizenship.

Each state must take affirmative steps on an ongoing basis to ensure that only U.S. citizens are registered to vote, which shall include establishing a program to identify individuals who are not U.S. citizens using information supplied by certain sources.

Additionally, states must remove noncitizens from their official lists of eligible voters.

The bill (1) provides for a private right of action for certain violations, and (2) establishes criminal penalties for certain offenses.

Individuals voting in federal elections must present an eligible photo identification document. An individual who votes by absentee ballot must submit a copy of their identification document with both the request for, and the submission of, the absentee ballot.

H.R.7300 - Make Elections Great Again Act119th Congress (2025-2026) | Get alerts

No overview of this bill yet.

Sponsor:Rep. Steil, Bryan [R-WI-1] (Introduced 01/30/2026)Committees:House - House Administration; Oversight and Government Reform; Judiciary; Homeland Security; Intelligence (Permanent Select)Latest Action:House - 01/30/2026 Referred to the Committee on House Administration, and in addition to the Committees on Oversight and Government Reform, the Judiciary, Homeland Security, and Intelligence (Permanent Select), for a period to be subsequently determined by the Speaker, in each case for consideration of such provisions as fall within the jurisdiction of the committee concerned. (All Actions)Tracker: Tip

This bill has the status Introduced Here are the steps for Status of Legislation:

Introduced (Where this bill currently stands) Passed House Passed Senate To President Became Law

Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com