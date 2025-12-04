Don’t quit!

What happens when you quit? Nothing. Or at least not anything that you’d want to happen.

It’s one of the few guarantees that we have in politics: if you quit, you’re usually guaranteed not to like the results.

When you’re not involved, it’s more likely that things will not go your way. You’re giving up your seat at the table to someone who probably doesn’t think like you do, or who doesn’t have the same priorities as you.

The Law of the Jungle says that, if you sit still long enough, something’s going to eat you. Others will take advantage and gain ground against what you believe, or possibly even undo something that you’ve been able to accomplish.

We quit too easy

The problem is that too many conservatives have a lot of “quit” in them. We get upset, get involved, ramp up, make a difference, then quit and go home and leave things up to someone else. Or maybe we lose, get mad, then quit and go home. Neither is a recipe for long-term political success.

Quitting leads to the additional problem of having to spend too much time ramping-up, rather than staying engaged and being ready for the next battle. It wastes time, resources, opportunities and potentially any previously hard-won gains.

Ramping-up is expensive. Staying engaged is cheaper and more productive in the long-run.

The question is, do we want to make a difference and have an impact, or just complain?

Proverbs 12:24

Years ago I adopted Proverbs 12:24 as a political motto. It tells us that “The hand of the diligent shall bear rule; but the slothful shall be under tribute”. If we feel like we’re “under tribute” politically - and there are a LOT of reasons to feel that way - it tells us why. Someone, at some point, got lazy and quit. Maybe that was us or someone else, but that’s spilled milk at this point.

One of the great things about scripture is that it not only diagnoses our problems, but it also tells us how to fix them. To make a difference, we have to be diligent.

So don’t quit!

Printed with permission by Drew McKissick, South Carolina GOP State chairman.

Please feel free to contact me at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman