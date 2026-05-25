DOJ’S ANTI-WEAPONIZATION FUND

KEY MESSAGE: The Biden administration weaponized the Department of Justice against everyday Americans, conservatives, and President Trump; the new Anti-Weaponization Fund will ensure anyone who was targeted is compensated.

The Trump administration announced the new Anti-Weaponization Fund,giving Americans who were targeted by the Biden administration the chance to receive a formal apology and proper compensation. President Trump is restoring justice and holding weaponized bureaucracy accountable.

Democrats and the fake-news media are deliberately ignoring the fact that this fund is not limited to Republicans or Trump supporters. Vice President Vance: “Republicans can apply for it. Democrats can apply for it.” Democrats spent years cheering on “lawfare” against their political opponents. Now they’re suddenly outraged that actual victims of government abuse may receive compensation.

Joe Biden and Merrick Garland weaponized the Justice Department against everyday Americans, treating them like political enemies, including: Christians Pro-life activists Veterans Conservative influencers Senior Citizens

The Trump administration is doing what Democrats never would — admitting the Biden administration abused its powers and taking action to give these victims accountability and compensation.

BOTTOM LINE: Democrats turned our Justice Department and the Intelligence Community into political weapons because of their Trump Derangement Syndrome and unfairly targeted everyday Americans. President Trump is fixing that.

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Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com