Just now, during a committee meeting, Democrats proposed an official resolution “Calling for the Abolition of the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).”

Democrats’ entire agenda is centered around how they can better accommodate illegal aliens at the expense of Americans:

Shutting down DHS to protect criminal illegal aliens

Calling to abolish ICE

Refusing to stand for American citizens over illegal aliens at President Trump’s State of the Union

Democrats want to completely abolish immigration enforcement in our country to protect the millions of unvetted criminal illegal aliens they let pour in.

Despite Democrat obstruction, President Trump and Republicans are continuing to work tirelessly to keep our country safe and remove the worst of the worst from our communities.

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Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or comments at hegop@nvc.net or heidi@sdgop.com.

Heidi Engelhart, South Dakota Republican National Committeewoman

www.voiceoftheplainssd.substack.com