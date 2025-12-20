DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE RELEASES EPSTEIN FILES
KEY MESSAGE: The Trump administration has promised to be the most transparent administration in history, and they are fulfilling that promise.
UNPRECEDENTED TRANSPARENCY WHILE PROTECTING VICTIMS
Today, in an act of pure transparency, the Department of Justice released 400,000 pages of documents related to the Epstein Files Transparency Act.
This release of documents proves that President Trump is the most transparent President in history.
Biden and Obama administrations have worked to hide the truth from the American people; President Trump is fixing that.
The goal of this production was to fulfill the obligations set by Congress and was not a criminal investigation as that is being handled by Jay Clayton.
Because there is an active investigation, there are witnesses and victims whose names have been redacted.
DEMOCRAT HYPOCRISY KNOWS NO BOUNDS
President Trump has made clear that the Epstein saga is a Democrat hoaxdesigned to protect Democrat politicians like Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden.
We have seen time and again that the Left accuses Republicans of what they are actually doing themselves.
They accused President Trump of election interference as they launched the Russia Collusion Hoax and lied about the Hunter Biden laptop.
They accused him of weaponizing the government after indicting him 87 times on flimsy charges and targeting parents at school board meetings and Catholic churches.
Now, they’re accusing him of false ties to Epstein even as their own leading donors and figures spent years cavorting with a sex trafficker.
The Biden Department of Justice and Democrats made no attempt to provide transparency or accountability. Perhaps it’s because we have learned:
Many high-profile Democrats including Bill Clinton himself enjoyed the company of Jeffrey Epstein and made several visits to him over the years.
Michael Wolff colluded with Epstein on how to blackmail Trump.
Larry Summers who worked with Clinton and Obama was also pen pals with Epstein, asking for tips on women.
Democrat Delegate Stacey Plaskett texted Jeffrey Epstein live during the 2019 Cohen-Trump hearing, getting tips on questions to target Trump insiders like Rhona Graff. Epstein: “Good work” was sent to her after.
Kathy Ruemmler, Obama’s former White House counsel and the chief legal officer at Goldman Sachs who Jeffrey Epstein once called “my great defender.”
Across more than 100 emails and 50+ meetings since 2014 she emerged as confidant for Epstein dismissing reporting on his history of sexual abuse of minors as “a novella of rehashed crap,” and - according to Epstein in text messages - helping him craft a PR statement denying he got a sweetheart deal and arguing the investigation into him in 2006 was overly aggressive.
Epstein even coordinated personal beauty appointments for her and sent the “glam squad” to her apartment according to his schedules.
Reid Hoffman, an Epstein associate and Democrat mega-donor, built an expansive and opaque political donor ecosystem throughout the country.
According to the Federal Election Commission (FEC), he has contributed more than $70 million to Democrat candidates and political organizations, including personally contributing $1.8 million directly to Democrat candidates and their committees.
Similarly, the mainstream media only started intensely scrutinizing these documents once President Trump came back into office.
Democrats have spent a decade throwing everything at the wall to try and destroy President Trump.
If there were anything whatsoever compromising for the President in these files, they would have deployed it the second he came down the golden escalator.
