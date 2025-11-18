KEY MESSAGE: Democrats are now trying to distract from the fact that they completely failed to get anything from the government shutdown by inventing another Epstein hoax.

Right as their shutdown was ending, House Democrats released redacted Epstein emails in a disgraceful attempt to create a fake narrative to slander President Trump. Democrats released a redacted email that made it look like a victim had said President Trump had been involved in Epstein’s horrific crimes.

But the unredacted email shows that the victim is Virginia Guiffre, a woman who testified multiple times that President Trump had nothing to do with Epstein’s crimes.

Democrats lost their shutdown fight and are being roasted by their base, so they’re trying to create a distraction from their failures. Republicans SHOULD NOT fall into this trap.

President Trump : “The Democrats are trying to bring up the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax again because they’ll do anything at all to deflect on how badly they’ve done on the Shutdown, and so many other subjects.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt : “If not for the Jeffrey Epstein story, CNN would be forced to talk about how Chuck Schumer and the Democrats got shellacked by President Trump and Republicans in the government shutdown fight. It’s clear this is another Democrat + Mainstream Media hoax, fueled by fake outrage, to distract from the President’s wins.”

Democrats didn’t care about Epstein at any point during the Biden administration; their outrage is fake. Joe Biden and Merrick Garland weaponized the Justice Department against President Trump; if there was any evidence of wrongdoing, they would have used it against President Trump then.