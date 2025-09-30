The White House

September 22, 2025

It’s particularly ironic considering these same Democrats once decried the stakes of a shutdown — which they’re doing right now:

Radical Left Democrats are barreling the country toward a government shutdown if they don’t get their ~$1.5 trillion wish list of demands. The party of open borders, violent crime, and transgender for everybody is now jeopardizing military pay, critical care for veterans, firefighter pay, disaster relief funding, and many more programs on which Americans rely — while President Donald J. Trump and Republicans are committed to keeping the government open with a clean funding extension .

Sen. Chris Murphy (9/27/13): “There is a time and a place to debate health care, just like there is a time and place to debate energy policy and immigration and education—but not when the funding of the federal government, and all the lives that are impacted by it, hang in the balance.”

Sen. Chuck Schumer (1/16/24): “Passing a clean CR this week is important for two main reasons: First, passing the CR, of course, will avert a harmful and unnecessary government shutdown. No reasonable member on either side — Democrat or Republican — wants a government shutdown.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (9/30/13): “The least we can do — the bare minimum that we can do — would be to pass a continuing resolution to keep the doors open and the lights on … [Threatening a shutdown] is the last resort for those who can’t otherwise win their fights through elections, can’t win their fights in Congress, can’t win their fights for the Presidency, and can’t win their fights in courts.”

Sen. Ben Ray Lujan (9/23/24): “Shutting down the government should be a non-starter.”

Sen. Brian Schatz (9/28/23): “I’ve seen the same thing, over and over again. Shutdowns don’t work. The government eventually reopens and neither side has accomplished a single thing. No one wins, but Americans have a lot to lose.”

Sen. Chuck Schumer (9/9/24): “Keeping the government open will mean no poison pills or reckless partisan posturing.”

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (3/10/25): “We shouldn’t be shutting down the government.”

Sen. Mark Warner (9/23/24): “Government shutdowns unleash chaos on federal workers, delay pay for servicemembers, and weaken our position on the global stage.”

Sen. Chuck Schumer (9/16/24): “If the government shuts down, it will be average Americans who suffer most. A government shutdown means seniors who rely on Social Security could be thrown into chaos … Veterans could see regional VA offices shut down and support services put on halt. Some of our military service members could be forced to work without pay.”

Sen. Chuck Schumer (9/8/24): “We all know what is at stake: crucial funding for health care, infrastructure, education, food safety, veterans, border security, U.S. competitiveness, and more.”

Sen. Patty Murray (1/5/24): “A shutdown solves nothing, but hurts everyone.”

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (12/20/24): “Thousands of Nevada guardsmen and active duty personnel are counting on Congress to do its job and prevent a government shutdown.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders (1/4/18): “Shutting down the government is a serious and dangerous action that we must do everything possible to prevent. Shutting down the government would impact tens of millions of our fellow Americans who would be unable to access government services. It would severely impact federal employees, who would not get the paychecks they expected. It would also have a very significant impact on our armed forces. In other words, we must do everything that we can to prevent a government shutdown.”

Sen. Jacky Rosen (9/29/23): “A government shutdown would be devastating for NV families. It’d increase housing costs, take away food assistance for seniors & children in need, force our troops to go without pay, & stop certain services for veterans.”

Sen. Mark Kelly (9/29/23): “A government shutdown would have serious impacts. Servicemembers won’t get their paychecks. Airports could have major delays. Nutrition assistance for children could be cut off. We can’t let any of that happen. Congress needs to work together to prevent a shutdown.”

Sen. Gary Peters (9/29/23): “A government shutdown will be a disaster for our economy and for people in Michigan and across the country. Michiganders show up to work every day — they expect their government to do the same.”

Sen. Chris Murphy (9/27/23): “Shutdowns cost the economy billions of dollars … Our military won’t get paid. Head Start teachers won’t get paid. Our wildfire firefighters won’t get paid. Federal prison guards won’t get paid.”

Sen. Jack Reed (9/27/23): “A government shutdown of any duration would harm hardworking Americans and our economy. Shutdowns cost taxpayers billions of dollars a week. They cost businesses money. They could even cost a downgrade to the nation’s credit rating and they force an unnecessary disruption of many vital services.”

Sen. Tim Kaine (1/25/19): “I’m a senator from Virginia. Some of the hardest effects of a shutdown would be seen in my state.”

Sen. Dick Durbin (9/26/23): “[Negotiating to avoid a shutdown holds] the livelihood of the American people and the proper functioning of this government hostage.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (1/9/19): “Shutdowns are not good for the economy.”

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (1/8/19): “[A shutdown] means American children will be going to bed hungry. It’s unacceptable.”

Then-Rep. Elissa Slotkin (12/22/18): “A government shutdown serves no one.”

Then-Rep. Ruben Gallego (11/19/15): “A government shutdown would hurt countless disabled vets, disadvantaged children, & working families.”