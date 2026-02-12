SAVE AMERICA ACT IS COMMON SENSE ELECTION INTEGRITY

Any other government-issued photo ID presented with a birth certificate, hospital birth record, adoption decree, Consular Report of Birth Abroad, naturalization certificate, or KIC American Indian Card.

A military ID with proof of U.S. birth.

Options voters have to prove they are American citizens when they register to vote include:

Require states to remove non-citizens from their voter rolls.

Require states to obtain proof of citizenship – in person – when registering to vote in federal elections.

The premise is simple: only American citizens should be voting in American elections.

The SAVE America Act builds upon the SAVE Act which was passed in the House last year with bipartisan support .

The SAVE America Act is a common sense piece of legislation that would bolster America’s election integrity laws making it easier to vote and harder to cheat.

AMERICANS OVERWHELMINGLY SUPPORT VOTER ID AND PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP LAWS

83% of Americans support proof of citizenship when registering to vote according to a 2024 Gallup poll .

Voters also overwhelmingly support requiring proof of citizenship when registering to vote.

That includes 84% of Independents and 70% of Democrats.

A 2025 Fox News poll found that 84% of Americans believe you should show photo ID to prove U.S. citizenship before being allowed to vote.

A 2022 Gallup poll found that 79% of Americans support photo identification in order to vote.

That includes 84% of Independents and 67% of Democrats.

A 2024 Gallup poll found that 84% of voters support providing photo identification at their polling place in order to vote.

A 2025 Pew Research survey found that 83% of Americans support requiring voters to show a government-issued photo ID to vote.

DEMOCRATS ARE SMEARING THE BILL BECAUSE IT IS POPULAR

Despite overwhelming support across every demographic, Democrats continue to block these commonsense protections like voter ID and requiring proof of citizenship when registering to vote.

Democrats are vowing to vote against the Save America Act, saying that American voters who support the bill and its policies – voter ID and proof of citizenship to vote – are basically racists and bigots.

New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries likened voter ID laws to “voter suppression.”

New York Senator Chuck Schumer claimed voter ID laws are “right-wing” and “Jim Crow 2.0.”

California Senator Alex Padilla said voter ID would “rig elections.”

Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock said voter ID laws were “the most determined and destructive assault” on voting rights “since the ugly days of Jim Crow segregation.”

California Rep. Norma Torres thinks voter ID is a “direct attack” on women.