Democrats Oppose Commonsense Election Protections In The SAVE America Act
The SAVE America Act Has Election Policies That Are Overwhelmingly Popular With The American People And Will Make It Easier To Vote And Harder To Cheat
SAVE AMERICA ACT IS COMMON SENSE ELECTION INTEGRITY
The SAVE America Act is a common sense piece of legislation that would bolster America’s election integrity laws making it easier to vote and harder to cheat.
The SAVE America Act builds upon the SAVE Act which was passed in the House last year with bipartisan support.
The premise is simple: only American citizens should be voting in American elections.
The SAVE America Act would:
Require states to obtain proof of citizenship – in person – when registering to vote in federal elections.
Require individuals to present a photo ID before voting.
Require states to remove non-citizens from their voter rolls.
Options voters have to prove they are American citizens when they register to vote include:
State IDs and Driver’s Licenses.
A United States passport.
A military ID with proof of U.S. birth.
A government-issued photo identification card issued by federal, state, or tribal government.
Any other government-issued photo ID presented with a birth certificate, hospital birth record, adoption decree, Consular Report of Birth Abroad, naturalization certificate, or KIC American Indian Card.
AMERICANS OVERWHELMINGLY SUPPORT VOTER ID AND PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP LAWS
Americans across party lines overwhelmingly support voter ID laws.
A 2025 Pew Research survey found that 83% of Americans support requiring voters to show a government-issued photo ID to vote.
That includes 71% of Democrats.
A 2024 Gallup poll found that 84% of voters support providing photo identification at their polling place in order to vote.
That includes 84% of Independents and 67% of Democrats.
A 2022 Gallup poll found that 79% of Americans support photo identification in order to vote.
That includes 53% of Democrats.
A 2021 Rasmussen poll found that 75% support photo identification to vote.
That includes 60% of Democrats.
A 2025 Fox News poll found that 84% of Americans believe you should show photo ID to prove U.S. citizenship before being allowed to vote.
That includes 84% of Independents and 70% of Democrats.
Voters also overwhelmingly support requiring proof of citizenship when registering to vote.
83% of Americans support proof of citizenship when registering to vote according to a 2024 Gallup poll .
DEMOCRATS ARE SMEARING THE BILL BECAUSE IT IS POPULAR
Despite overwhelming support across every demographic, Democrats continue to block these commonsense protections like voter ID and requiring proof of citizenship when registering to vote.
Democrats are vowing to vote against the Save America Act, saying that American voters who support the bill and its policies – voter ID and proof of citizenship to vote – are basically racists and bigots.
New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries likened voter ID laws to “voter suppression.”
New York Senator Chuck Schumer claimed voter ID laws are “right-wing” and “Jim Crow 2.0.”
California Senator Alex Padilla said voter ID would “rig elections.”
Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock said voter ID laws were “the most determined and destructive assault” on voting rights “since the ugly days of Jim Crow segregation.”
California Rep. Norma Torres thinks voter ID is a “direct attack” on women.
Democrats are running the same lies they used in 2021 about Georgia’ election law, SB202.
SB202 – which was smeared by Democrats as “Jim Crow ” – actually led to record turnout in elections the following year.
VOTER ID IS SO EASY, EVEN DEMOCRATS CAN DO IT
Democrats routinely say that many Americans are too dumb or incapable of getting any ID.
Kamala Harris said rural Americans don’t’ have the capability to photocopy their ID: “there’s no Kinko’s, there’s no Office Max near them.”
Barack Obama and Joe Biden have each voted by showing ID.
Democrat Senator Jon Ossoff requires an ID to attend his events, even though he doesn’t think you should be required to have one to vote.
VOTER ID IS COMMON SENSE AT HOME AND ABROAD
Americans already routinely provide an ID for many common activities such as:
Buying alcohol or tobacco.
Purchasing a firearm.
Renting a car.
Boarding a flight.
Buying or renting a home.
Opening a bank account.
Getting a marriage license.
Applying for a fishing or hunting license.
Donating blood.
The United States lags behind other nations throughout the world when it comes to voter ID.
47 nations in Europe require voter ID.
The Czech Republic and Russia require passports or military-issued IDs.
Colombia and Mexico require a biometric ID to vote.
Canada, Brazil, India, and Sweden all require some sort of photo identification when voting.
