KEY MESSAGE: Two years ago this week, Democrats threw out their own presidential nominee who voters picked, and party elites installed Kamala Harris to the throne without a single primary vote. Fast forward two years, and they’re running the exact same playbook in Maine by crowning socialist Troy Jackson as the Democrat Senate nominee while pretending voters’ voices still matter.

BOTTOM LINE: Maine Democrats don’t have a nominee; they have an heir apparent in Troy Jackson, and they didn’t trust Maine voters to choose the nominee, so their party insiders picked one for them.