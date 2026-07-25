DEMOCRATS DON'T HATE KINGS. THEY JUST WANT TO PICK THEM.
KEY MESSAGE: Two years ago this week, Democrats threw out their own presidential nominee who voters picked, and party elites installed Kamala Harris to the throne without a single primary vote. Fast forward two years, and they’re running the exact same playbook in Maine by crowning socialist Troy Jackson as the Democrat Senate nominee while pretending voters’ voices still matter.
Democrats spent all year chanting “No Kings,” but apparently they have no problem crowning one—as long as he’s their king.
Maine Democrats were caught canceling this week’s scheduled debate and rigging the delegate selection to benefit Jackson before a vote was even cast.
Their so-called convention is still days away, but the outcome was effectively decided the moment Democrat power brokers started cutting backroom deals.
More than 214,000 Mainers voted in the June primary, yet just 601 Democrat insiders—less than 0.3% of Maine voters—will ultimately choose the nominee.
All but two other candidates were forced out of the convention - and ultimately the primary race - by their own party when nearly 500 delegates committed to backing Jackson.
Yet, Troy Jackson is no better than Graham Platner. His record speaks for itself:
Voted in favor of transgender surgeries for minors using taxpayer dollars
Jackson claims to want open democracy and voter participation but is now benefiting from a rigged process.
BOTTOM LINE: Maine Democrats don’t have a nominee; they have an heir apparent in Troy Jackson, and they didn’t trust Maine voters to choose the nominee, so their party insiders picked one for them.