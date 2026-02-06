HAVE GONE FULL BORE TO RADICALIZE THEIR BASE TO RESIST LAW ENFORCEMENT

Even though President Trump has brought law, order, and commonsense back to America by establishing the most secure border in history , Democrats continue to radicalize voters to attack our law enforcement officers.

Rep. LaMonica McIver was indicted for impeding and interfering with federal officers at an immigration facility in New Jersey.

Some activists have even gone so far as to tell Democrats they need to “ be willing to get shot .”

For years, Democrats have been spewing hateful rhetoric and smearing America’s law enforcement in hopes of pushing their base to violently resist immigration enforcement.

DEMOCRAT-RUN CITIES REFUSE TO COOPERATE

ICE continues to arrest the worst of the worst .

In just a few weeks , DHS has arrested over 4,000 criminal illegal aliens including murderers, gang members, rapists, and child pedophiles.

Despite Democrats’ obstruction, Operation Metro Surge has been wildly successful at deporting illegal aliens from Minnesota.

Yet Democrat Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey keeps implementing more policies that hinder federal law enforcement from safely deporting criminal illegal aliens.

Sanctuary policies are dangerous and lead to avoidable deaths of innocent Americans.

DEMOCRATS DEMONIZE AND VILIFY ICE IN MINNESOTA

She incited a group of protestors to resist saying, “It’s day 60 of our city being occupied...[by] an authoritarian regime...it’s also day 60 of us standing up and saying no.”

She doubled down saying , “This invasion by heavily armed, brutal, violent, secret police... they murdered my constituent... extrajudicial like execution.”

Democrat Minnesota State Senator Aisha Gomez called ICE officers deporting illegal aliens “an invasion by masked, unaccountable secret police on behalf of an authoritarian regime...”

She continued by saying the arrests of criminal illegal aliens is “domestic terrorism.”

Taking it a step further, she said ICE agents arresting criminal aliens are doing so as “leverage” for “fascism to take place” and called ICE agents “ Swatzis .”

Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar has called lawful deportations “state-sanctioned violence” and told a rabid group of supporters that “we are going to make sure these people pay for what they have done to us.”

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison lied by saying ICE agents are detaining people “just because of the color of their skin.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, instead of cooperating with the federal government, told ICE to “ get the f*** out .”

Walz has also compared immigration enforcement to Nazi Germany.

Walz has belittled the brave men and women of law enforcement saying ,“These guys... all kitted up like they’re in Afghanistan...” and said , “they are not law enforcement, they are not professionals.”

Walz has referred to the violence in his state as a “ Fort Sumter ” moment.

He then doubled down saying “ I stand by my words .”

Tim Walz referred to ICE as the “ modern-day Gestapo .”

Democrats continue to sow hatred among our law enforcement officers, putting them in danger.

DEMOCRAT RHETORIC HAS SPREAD NATIONWIDE

Democrat Governor of Pennsylvania Josh Shapiro said, “heads need to roll.” Shapiro also refused to condemn Walz’s comments comparing immigration enforcement to the Gestapo.

Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries referred to ICE officers as “masked thugs unleashing brutality.” Jeffries has vowed to reveal the identities of ICE agents who are forced to wear masks because Democrats keep doxing them and their families, putting them even more at risk.

Jeffries turned up the rhetoric saying that Secretary Noem needs “to be put on ice permanently.”

Ken Martin, the chairman of the DNC, has even equated ICE deportations to the protests in Tehran, Iran where thousands have been killed.

Democrat Senate Leader Chuck Schumer said enforcing immigration laws “puts our democracy at risk” and smeared ICE agents as “thuggery.”

New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez threated ICE by saying “We will send a message that to ICE that secret police do not belong here.”

Democrat Texas Senate candidate James Talarico exclaimed “It is time to tear down this secret police force... we must haul these masked men.” He doubled down saying “haul these masked men… so the world can see their faces.”

Far-left Washington Democrat Pramila Jayapal said ICE agents will “shoot at you and kill you.”

Communist mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, called agents murderers.

Maryland Democrat Senator Angela Alsobrooks compared ICE agents to the KKK.

New York Democrat Jerry Nadler likened immigration enforcement to “attacks... by masked hoodlums” and seemed to imply using lethal force against them when he said “If you were attacked by a masked person, you might think you were being kidnapped. You’d be justified in shooting the person.”

Texas Democrat Jasmine Crockett compared ICE agents to “thugs.”

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said ICE is “terrorizing people.”

California Democrat Rep. Dave Min compared ICE agents to “Nazi Germany” and “Stalinist Russia.”

New Jersey Democrat Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman , in her push to abolish law enforcement, said “we need to dismantle the DHS... we don’t have 9/11 but we sure got chaos...”

California Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell said he will prosecute ICE agents if elected governor by saying “If you have worked for ICE in the past you are unhirable in our state...law enforcement will prosecute you.”

New York Democrat Rep. Gregory Meeks compared the Trump administrationdeporting immigrants to the “Ayatollah” in Iran.

Mississippi Democrat Rep. Bennie Thompson willfully lied , saying that ICE agents can “execute whomever.”

Florida Democrat Rep. Maxwell Frost called Republicans “fascist authoritarians” for deporting illegal aliens.

Far-left District Attorney Larry Krasner of Philadelphia called ICE agents “wannabe Nazis.” Krasner doubled down on his vile claim and even compared ICE agents to the Golden State Killer.

Democrat Philadelphia City Council Member Rue Landau defended the vile comments.

Democrat Tennessee State Representative Justin Jones compared ICE to the KKK saying “We must agitate… it’s not the first time we’ve faced them… we had another terror group that used to wear masks and hide their identities called the KKK.”