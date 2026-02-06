Democrats Continue To Stoke Violence Against Law Enforcement
Democrats’ Rhetoric Against Law Enforcement And Deportation Efforts Have Led To Unprecedented Violence Towards Officers In Minnesota And Across The Country
HAVE GONE FULL BORE TO RADICALIZE THEIR BASE TO RESIST LAW ENFORCEMENT
For years, Democrats have been spewing hateful rhetoric and smearing America’s law enforcement in hopes of pushing their base to violently resist immigration enforcement.
Some activists have even gone so far as to tell Democrats they need to “ be willing to get shot .”
Rep. LaMonica McIver was indicted for impeding and interfering with federal officers at an immigration facility in New Jersey.
Even though President Trump has brought law, order, and commonsense back to America by establishing the most secure border in history , Democrats continue to radicalize voters to attack our law enforcement officers.
DEMOCRAT-RUN CITIES REFUSE TO COOPERATE
Sanctuary policies are dangerous and lead to avoidable deaths of innocent Americans.
Yet Democrat Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey keeps implementing more policies that hinder federal law enforcement from safely deporting criminal illegal aliens.
Despite Democrats’ obstruction, Operation Metro Surge has been wildly successful at deporting illegal aliens from Minnesota.
In just a few weeks , DHS has arrested over 4,000 criminal illegal aliens including murderers, gang members, rapists, and child pedophiles.
ICE continues to arrest the worst of the worst .
DEMOCRATS DEMONIZE AND VILIFY ICE IN MINNESOTA
Democrats continue to sow hatred among our law enforcement officers, putting them in danger.
Tim Walz referred to ICE as the “modern-day Gestapo .”
He then doubled down saying “I stand by my words .”
Walz has referred to the violence in his state as a “Fort Sumter ” moment.
Walz has belittled the brave men and women of law enforcement saying ,“These guys... all kitted up like they’re in Afghanistan...” and said, “they are not law enforcement, they are not professionals.”
Walz has also compared immigration enforcement to Nazi Germany.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, instead of cooperating with the federal government, told ICE to “ get the f*** out .”
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison lied by saying ICE agents are detaining people “just because of the color of their skin.”
Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar has called lawful deportations “state-sanctioned violence” and told a rabid group of supporters that “we are going to make sure these people pay for what they have done to us.”
Minnesota Democrat Rep. Kelly Morrison smeared ICE as a “secret police force.”
Democrat Minneapolis City Council Member Robin Wonsley claimed ICE agents are carrying out “terrorist attacks.”
Taking it a step further, she said ICE agents arresting criminal aliens are doing so as “leverage” for “fascism to take place” and called ICE agents “Swatzis .”
She continued by saying the arrests of criminal illegal aliens is “domestic terrorism.”
Democrat Minnesota State Senator Aisha Gomez called ICE officers deporting illegal aliens “an invasion by masked, unaccountable secret police on behalf of an authoritarian regime...”
She doubled down saying, “This invasion by heavily armed, brutal, violent, secret police... they murdered my constituent... extrajudicial like execution.”
She incited a group of protestors to resist saying, “It’s day 60 of our city being occupied...[by] an authoritarian regime...it’s also day 60 of us standing up and saying no.”
Democrat Minneapolis City Council President Elliott Payne called ICE “unconstitutional.”
DEMOCRAT RHETORIC HAS SPREAD NATIONWIDE
Democrat Governor of Pennsylvania Josh Shapiro said, “heads need to roll.”
Shapiro also refused to condemn Walz’s comments comparing immigration enforcement to the Gestapo.
Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries referred to ICE officers as “masked thugs unleashing brutality.”
Jeffries has vowed to reveal the identities of ICE agents who are forced to wear masks because Democrats keep doxing them and their families, putting them even more at risk.
Jeffries turned up the rhetoric saying that Secretary Noem needs “to be put on ice permanently.”
Ken Martin, the chairman of the DNC, has even equated ICE deportations to the protests in Tehran, Iran where thousands have been killed.
Democrat Senate Leader Chuck Schumer said enforcing immigration laws “puts our democracy at risk” and smeared ICE agents as “thuggery.”
New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez threated ICE by saying “We will send a message that to ICE that secret police do not belong here.”
Democrat Texas Senate candidate James Talarico exclaimed “It is time to tear down this secret police force... we must haul these masked men.”
He doubled down saying “haul these masked men… so the world can see their faces.”
Far-left Washington Democrat Pramila Jayapal said ICE agents will “shoot at you and kill you.”
Communist mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, called agents murderers.
Maryland Democrat Senator Angela Alsobrooks compared ICE agents to the KKK.
New York Democrat Jerry Nadler likened immigration enforcement to “attacks... by masked hoodlums” and seemed to imply using lethal force against them when he said “If you were attacked by a masked person, you might think you were being kidnapped. You’d be justified in shooting the person.”
Texas Democrat Jasmine Crockett compared ICE agents to “thugs.”
New York Governor Kathy Hochul said ICE is “terrorizing people.”
California Democrat Rep. Dave Min compared ICE agents to “Nazi Germany” and “Stalinist Russia.”
New Jersey Democrat Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman , in her push to abolish law enforcement, said “we need to dismantle the DHS... we don’t have 9/11 but we sure got chaos...”
California Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell said he will prosecute ICE agents if elected governor by saying “If you have worked for ICE in the past you are unhirable in our state...law enforcement will prosecute you.”
New York Democrat Rep. Gregory Meeks compared the Trump administrationdeporting immigrants to the “Ayatollah” in Iran.
Mississippi Democrat Rep. Bennie Thompson willfully lied , saying that ICE agents can “execute whomever.”
Florida Democrat Rep. Maxwell Frost called Republicans “fascist authoritarians” for deporting illegal aliens.
Far-left District Attorney Larry Krasner of Philadelphia called ICE agents “wannabe Nazis.”
Krasner doubled down on his vile claim and even compared ICE agents to the Golden State Killer.
Democrat Philadelphia City Council Member Rue Landau defended the vile comments.
Democrat Tennessee State Representative Justin Jones compared ICE to the KKK saying “We must agitate… it’s not the first time we’ve faced them… we had another terror group that used to wear masks and hide their identities called the KKK.”
One Democrat candidate for Attorney General in Ohio went as far to say he’d kill President Trump through legal conviction via capital punishment for his deportation efforts.
DEMOCRATS ARE INCITING THEIR BASE TO VIOLENTLY PROTEST LAW ENFORCEMENT
Democrats have gotten their wish as attacks against ICE agents continue to occur.
Far-left mobs are yelling at ICE agents saying “we’re going to fucking find you and we’re going to fucking kill you.”
Violent mobs are targeting hotels where ICE agents are allegedly staying.
Mobs taunt police to run them over, saying “f****** do it, bitch!”
Democrat protestors are lobbing racial slurs at black ICE officers.
Violent protestors were screaming in the streets, “Arrest the murderer!”
Anti-ICE activists are now planning to install 1,000 street blockades across Minneapolis.
The FBI is now investigating anti-ICE Signal group chats that are impeding law enforcement operations in Minneapolis.
Activists are trailing law enforcement vehicles , preventing them from doing their job.
Far-left parents are encouraging their children to become involved as “full-time ICE watchers.”
Violent mobs are even actively aiding and abetting illegal aliens to escape arrest in Minneapolis.
The mob mentality has spread throughout the country, especially in Los Angeles where activists are trapping officers in the street.
Dumpsters with “F*** ICE” are being pushed throughout the city.
Progressives are throwing Molotov Cocktails at law enforcement during immigration raids.
Dozens of protestors have been arrested for their violent protests in Los Angeles.
ICE AGENTS ARE BEING PUT IN DANGER
Democrats’ dangerous rhetoric has caused violence against federal law enforcement to skyrocket.
From President Trump’s inauguration through November, there have been 238 reported assaults against ICE agents, a 1,153% increase, from the same timeframe one year prior.
In the past year, there have been 68 vehicular attacks against ICE agents, a 3,300% increase from a year ago.
There have been 114 vehicular attacks against CBP agents, a 124% increase.
Attacks against law enforcement have caused one officer to receive 13 stitches from a laceration on his lip, and another officer lost his finger after it was bitten off by a crazed anti-ICE protester.
DEMOCRATS REFUSE TO ADMIT THEY ARE ENDANGERING LAW ENFORCEMENT
Despite overwhelming evidence that ICE officers’ lives are more at risk now than ever before, Democrats continue to stick their head in the sand.
Democrat Senator Tina Smith brazenly said, “The level of peaceful demonstrations… is the hallmark of what is happening here.”
Democrat Senator Chris Murphy laughably claimed , “The leaders in Minnesota are not and have never encouraged violence.”
Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen said, “ICE agents are the ones breaking the law, not the peaceful protestors.”
Democrat Senator Amy Klobuchar downplayed the violence saying, “Every state has a problem with crime.”
New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill lied by claiming “The protestors have been peaceful, but ICE hasn’t been.”
Democrat Rep. Joe Morelle said there was no violent rhetoric against ICE agents: “I haven’t seen that anywhere.”
Jacob Frey stated the rioters were being “peaceful.”
Democrat Maryland Rep. Glenn Ivey said the rioters are just “exercising their First Amendment rights in a non-violent way.”
Democrat Minnesota State Senator Bobby Champion said protestors attacking ICE agents were simply “misbehaving.”
Democrat St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her claimed with a straight face that the riots in Minnesota “have been calm.”
