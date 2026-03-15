KEY MESSAGE: Democrats are doing exactly what Iran and terrorists want: shutting down the Department of Homeland Security (DHS); Democrats’ shutdown has already caused 100,000+ workers to go without pay, massive lines at airports for travelers, and could delay FEMA disaster relief.

Democrats have voted multiple times to shut down the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) at a time when Iran and Islamic terrorists want to attack the U.S. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has been shut down for 25 days because Democrats refuse to fund law enforcement.

Democrats shut down the Department of Homeland Security because they are terrified of their far-left base, who want them to defund ICE, even though immigration enforcement is already funded.

By defunding DHS, Democrats have defunded a number of other critical agencies.

DHS oversees disaster relief through FEMA, airport security through TSA, protects America from cyber-attacks through CISA, and protects our shores and fights drug trafficking through the Coast Guard.

Because of Democrats’ shutdown, workers responsible for disaster response, aviation security, and cybersecurity are being forced to operate with fewer resources.

Democrats are doing exactly what Iran and terrorists want by shutting down the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The recent deadly Islamic attacks in Austin and the attempted attack in New York demonstrated that terrorists want to attack our homeland.

The insanity of the Democrats’ shutdown comes at the expense of innocent American citizens, who deserve safe travel, assistance when natural disasters strike, and safer communities.

Democrats have left more than 100,000 DHS employees to work without pay for the third time in nearly six months.

Crippling staffing shortages and hours-long security lines are gripping airports. The chaos unfolded this weekend at airports across the country:

Houston traveler: “There’s been a lot of frustration. A lot of people are very upset.”

New Orleans Traveler: “This is ridiculous. This is crazy. We get here, we go through Customs — and it’s so packed in here, you can’t even find the direction they’re trying to give.”

Atlanta Traveler: “It’s the longest I’ve ever seen it. I’ve flown into Atlanta several times, and this is by far the longest I’ve ever seen it in my life.”

10-year Veteran TSA Officer in Phoenix: “We’re fed up. We’ve had enough. This is the third shutdown in a matter of six months.”

Democrats purposefully shut down DHS and have no remorse as they continue to blame shift even though they are the ones who voted to shut down the government



Sen. Patty Murray: I’m “not going to vote to fund ICE.”

Senator Jacky Rosen: “We’re gonna shut down Homeland Security...”

Rep. Pramila Jayapal: “We have been 150% clear, we are not funding DHS.”

LA Mayor Karen Bass: “I want [Democrats] to hold the line for as long as they can.”

Rep. Jake Auchincloss: “In Washington, you use the power that you have...”