Democrats Chose A Radical For Their State Of The Union Response
Abigail Spanberger Wants Higher Taxes, Supports Open Borders, Is Soft On Crime, And Wants Men In Women’s Locker Rooms
DEMOCRATS CHOSE A FAR-LEFT EXTREMIST TO GIVE THEIR STATE OF THE UNION RESPONSE
After President Trump’s State of the Union speech, Abigail Spanberger will deliver the Democrat response.
Spanberger perfectly encapsulates the Democrat Party: incompetence and far-left radical policies.
SPANBERGER VOTED FOR BIDEN’S SPENDING WHICH CAUSED THE WORST INFLATION IN 40 YEARS
As a member of Congress, Spanberger voted with Joe Biden 100% of the time.
Spanberger said she was “proud” of the Democrat legislation she voted for, including the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act” and Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus that led to the worst inflation in 40 years.
Spanberger voted for the “American Rescue Plan” which was the beginning of Biden’s inflation crisis.
Spanberger voted for Biden’s “Build Back Better Plan” which was the Green New Deal in disguise.
Spanberger voted for the so-called Inflation Reduction Act which gave billions to supersize the IRS, raised costs, and hurt the economy.
SPANBERGER HAS EMBRACED FAR-LEFT POLICIES AS GOVERNOR
Despite being governor for only one month, Spanberger has already racked up a list of broken promises and incompetence.
Spanberger lied to voters, claiming she was a “moderate” when she campaigned, but quickly embraced far-left policies as soon as she took office.
On day one, Spanberger ended an agreement with the U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement (ICE) that had allowed Virginia State Police troopers and Virginia Department of Corrections officers to assist ICE.
Spanberger’s order will make it harder for law enforcement to catch vile criminals like Edwin Hernandez, an MS-13 gang member who was arrested in Virginia last month and accused of murdering five people in his home country of El Salvador.
Last August, Spanberger lied to voters and said, “I have no plans to redistrict Virginia.”
Spanberger signed legislation to allow a new congressional map to move ahead, silencing millions of Virginians’ voices.
Spanberger and Virginia Democrats are planning to rejoin the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) which former Governor Glenn Youngkin withdrewfrom.
The RGGI is pushed by climate extremists to restrict power plants, increasing utility bills for Virginians.
Spanberger has dragged her feet on the Potomac sewage spill, not publicly commenting until one month after the spill occurred and only after President Trump called out Democrats to fix their mess.
A slew of far-left bills are making their way through the Democrat-controlled general assembly which, if Spanberger signs, will make life more expensive and less safe for the people of the Commonwealth.
After Glenn Youngkin successfully lobbied Boeing to move their headquarters from Chicago to Arlington, one month into Spanberger’s tenure, Boeing has decided tomove their headquarters out of Virginia and to Missouri.
SPANBERGER WANTS TO RAISE TAXES ON VIRGINIANS
Under Spanberger as governor, Virginia Democrats have proposed a litany of billsthat would make life unaffordable for Virginians:
HB 979 would create two new tax brackets.
HB 378 would impose a 3.8% investment income tax on individuals, trust, and estates.
HB 243 would implement a new business tax.
HB 550 would allow Virginia counties to levy a tax on tickets to any event such as concerts, fairs, sports contests, and festivals.
HB 557 would allow local governments to charge an annual property tax on electric landscaping equipment owned by businesses.
One estimate states that if certain proposed bills are passed, taxes would be raised by more than $37 billion over five years.
In Congress, Spanberger voted to allow states to ban gas cars.
Spanberger has endorsed a state law that is projected to increase energy costs by $3,500 per customer.
Spanberger once called a suspension of the federal gas tax “short-sighted.”
SPANBERGER IS SOFT ON CRIME
Spanberger voted against the Laken Riley Act which requires mandatory detention of illegal immigrants who have been charged with crimes such as burglary, larceny, and shoplifting, as well as those who assault law enforcement.
Spanberger voted against a bipartisan bill that nullified a local D.C. soft-on-crime law which eliminated mandatory sentences for offenses such as carjackings and robberies.
Spanberger voted against a motion that expressed appreciation for law enforcement and condemn calls to defund, disband, dismantle, or abolish police.
Spanberger voted for the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act which would have enacted restrictions on police, cost hundreds of millions of dollars each year, and eliminate protections for law enforcement.
Spanberger keeps close company with Democrats who are soft on crime.
Democrat Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano dropped murder charges against an illegal immigrant MS-13 gang member, only for that man to murder someone again in December.
Spanberger accepted $1,000 from Descano for her gubernatorial campaign.
SPANBERGER WANTS OPEN BORDERS
Spanberger supports sanctuary cities – jurisdictions that do not cooperate with immigration officials or enforce immigration law – saying, “ultimately, ‘sanctuary cities’ are a localities decision.”
Spanberger praised Biden’s DHS Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, who oversaw millions of illegal immigrants enter the country, saying his plan “was a step in the right direction.”
Spanberger once said, “We need to move towards a place where Title 42 is no longer in place,” referring to the successful deportation program implemented in President Trump’s first term which deported millions of illegal immigrants.
Spanberger voted for a bill which would have given amnesty to millions of illegal immigrants.
Spanberger voted for the No Ban Act which would have restricted the president’s power to control immigration.
Spanberger voted against the bipartisan No Bailout for Sanctuary Cities Act which would have restricted federal funds towards sanctuary jurisdictions.
Spanberger voted against the bipartisan Schools Not Shelters Act which wouldprohibit public schools that receive federal funding from providing shelter or housing for any alien who has not been admitted for lawful entry.
After Democrats shut down the government for 43 days so they could keep giving healthcare to illegal aliens, Spanberger refused to call on Virginia’s senators to vote to open the government.
When President Trump rightfully referred to MS-13 gang members as “animals,” Spanberger called it “bigotry” and “othering.”
SPANBERGER IS A THREAT TO OUR CHILDREN
Spanberger refused to condemn a biological male Arlington School Board member from using the girls’ bathroom.
Spanberger supports allowing biological men to compete in girls’ sports.
In 2023, Spanberger voted to allow biological men to compete in girls’ sports.
Spanberger voted against the Parents Bill of Rights Act which aimed to increase transparency in public schools.
Spanberger was against a Tennessee law that banned gender mutilation surgeriesfor children.
Spanberger supports allowing schools to hide a child’s gender identity from their parents.
Spanberger voted against banning schools run by the Department of Defense from including pornographic and radical gender ideology books in their libraries.
Spanberger refused to say if a baby born alive after an abortion should receive appropriate treatment.
SPANBERGER CONDONES POLITICAL VIOLENCE
Spanberger refused to rescind her endorsement of her Attorney General running mate, Jay Jones, who fantasized about shooting his political opponents and wished death upon their children.
Spanberger voted against a censure for Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters after she called for violence in the streets.
Spanberger refused to condemn a prominent endorser, Chesterfield County School Board member Dorothy Heffron, who equated Charlie Kirk’s assassination with “shooting Nazis.”
Spanberger refused to condemn her own campaign spokeswoman Jasmine Frye’s disgusting comments on Charlie Kirk’s assassination.
Spanberger refused to condemn her running mate Ghazala Hashmi for agreeing that “the majority of voters in Virginia are racist.”
FOLLOW THE MONEY
Spanberger has accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars from groups that advocate for defunding the police.
Planned Parenthood and the Sierra Club each made their donations while simultaneously participating in the defund the police movement.
Spanberger has taken $10,000 from Kirsten Gillibrand who has openly called toabolish ICE.
Spanberger took $5,000 from Alexandria Ocasio Cortez’s PAC, Courage to Change, which only donates to candidates who support their far-left policiesincluding defunding the police.
