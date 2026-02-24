DEMOCRATS CHOSE A FAR-LEFT EXTREMIST TO GIVE THEIR STATE OF THE UNION RESPONSE

After President Trump’s State of the Union speech, Abigail Spanberger will deliver the Democrat response.

SPANBERGER VOTED FOR BIDEN’S SPENDING WHICH CAUSED THE WORST INFLATION IN 40 YEARS

Spanberger voted for the so-called Inflation Reduction Act which gave billions to supersize the IRS, raised costs, and hurt the economy.

Spanberger voted for Biden’s “Build Back Better Plan” which was the Green New Deal in disguise .

Spanberger voted for the “American Rescue Plan” which was the beginning of Biden’s inflation crisis.

Spanberger said she was “ proud ” of the Democrat legislation she voted for, including the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act” and Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus that led to the worst inflation in 40 years.

As a member of Congress, Spanberger voted with Joe Biden 100% of the time.

SPANBERGER HAS EMBRACED FAR-LEFT POLICIES AS GOVERNOR

Despite being governor for only one month, Spanberger has already racked up a list of broken promises and incompetence.

Spanberger lied to voters, claiming she was a “moderate” when she campaigned, but quickly embraced far-left policies as soon as she took office.

On day one, Spanberger ended an agreement with the U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement (ICE) that had allowed Virginia State Police troopers and Virginia Department of Corrections officers to assist ICE. Spanberger’s order will make it harder for law enforcement to catch vile criminals like Edwin Hernandez, an MS-13 gang member who was arrested in Virginia last month and accused of murdering five people in his home country of El Salvador.

Last August, Spanberger lied to voters and said, “I have no plans to redistrict Virginia.” Spanberger signed legislation to allow a new congressional map to move ahead, silencing millions of Virginians’ voices.

Spanberger and Virginia Democrats are planning to rejoin the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) which former Governor Glenn Youngkin withdrewfrom. The RGGI is pushed by climate extremists to restrict power plants, increasing utility bills for Virginians.

Spanberger has dragged her feet on the Potomac sewage spill, not publicly commenting until one month after the spill occurred and only after President Trump called out Democrats to fix their mess.

A slew of far-left bills are making their way through the Democrat-controlled general assembly which, if Spanberger signs, will make life more expensive and less safe for the people of the Commonwealth.