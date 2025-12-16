DEMOCRATS ARE TRYING TO SHIFT THE BLAME FOR OBAMACARE PREMIUMS
KEY MESSAGE: Democrats are the ones who voted to expand Obamacare subsidies when they controlled Congress in 2022 and to set the expiration date for those subsidies at the end of this year. This is a crisis of Democrats’ own making, which they are now trying to blame Republicans for.
Democrats are once again blaming Republicans for problems they created.
When Democrats were in control of Congress under Joe Biden, they created new Obamacare subsidies and set them to expire at the end of 2025 without a single Republican vote.
These extended Obamacare subsidies were put into Biden’s Inflation “Reduction“ Act and Democrats’ multi-trillion dollar stimulus that caused prices to skyrocket and wrecked the U.S. economy.
This is a crisis of the Democrats own making.
The text of the “Inflation Reduction Act” – which Democrats wrote and voted for – created this expiration date.
Not a single Republican voted for this bill; it passed with only Democrat votes.
These subsidies were originally created as part of Biden’s wasteful stimulus package – the so-called “American Rescue Plan“ – which also was written and passed by Democrats with no Republican votes.
Democrats are now blaming Republicans for this and actively refusing to work with Republicans.
Last week, the DNC voted to pass a resolution saying Democrats should refuse to negotiate with Republicans on healthcare.
Meanwhile, President Trump and Republicans have worked to deliver lower prices and make healthcare more affordable for all Americans.
President Trump signed an executive order that will deliver lower drug prices for Medicare, expanding on President Trump’s first term’s successes that provided 22% in savings and lowering the cost of drugs by up to 60%.
President Trump’s order will provide massive discounts to low-income patients, pricing insulin prices for low-income patients and the uninsured to as low as $0.03.
President Trump has taken action to end the practice of corporations profiting by keeping healthcare prices and business practices hidden from Americans.
President Trump worked to increase the availability of generics brands, which can be as much as 80% cheaper.
President Trump’s actions will create a fairer prescription drug market that lowers costs and ensures accountability.
The Working Families Tax Cuts provided the single largest investment in rural hospitals in history – $50 billion.
President Trump is delivering on his promise to once again put American patients first by building off of the historic efforts of his first term to lower prescription drug prices.
Biden failed to provide the savings on prescription drugs that he promised. President Trump is delivering.
