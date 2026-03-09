Democrats are still refusing to fund the Department of Homeland Security
Democrats are still refusing to fund the Department of Homeland Security, forcing TSA agents to work without pay for the third time in five months, and American travelers are facing the consequences.
Over the weekend, travelers and TSA agents across the country felt the impacts of the Democrats’ shutdown:
Ontario, California traveler: “It’s wrong, Congress needs to step up and do their job.”
New Orleans, Louisiana traveler: “I had to change my flight, so rather than a 3 PM flight it is now a 8 PM flight.”
Houston, Texas traveler: “Lines were out the door and unfortunately, we missed our flight. So this is our second time back, and we are back in line again.”
Houston, Texas traveler: “We got here at 10 AM, my flight was departing at 1:50 and we’re not going to make that.”
Houston, Texas traveler: “We have missed both our flights, we were waiting in TSA just to get to security for 4 hours.”
Atlanta, Georgia traveler: “I’ve flown into Atlanta several times, and this is by far the longest I’ve ever seen in my life.”
Atlanta, Georgia: “TSA employees are currently working without pay for the second time in six months because of the partial government shutdown.”
Phoenix, Arizona TSA worker: “We’re fed up. We’ve had enough. This is the 3rd shutdown in a matter of 6 months...how many delays?”
Democrats know ICE is already funded, but they are willing to force hardworking Americans to suffer just to push their radical agenda and cater to their far-Left base.
Shameful.
