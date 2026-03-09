Democrats are still refusing to fund the Department of Homeland Security, forcing TSA agents to work without pay for the third time in five months, and American travelers are facing the consequences.

Over the weekend, travelers and TSA agents across the country felt the impacts of the Democrats’ shutdown:

Democrats know ICE is already funded, but they are willing to force hardworking Americans to suffer just to push their radical agenda and cater to their far-Left base.

Shameful.

